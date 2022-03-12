Aransas Pass man turns self in after child custody dispute escalated to fatal shooting

An Aransas Pass man turned himself in after a child custody dispute escalated to a fatal shooting Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of North McCampbell Avenue for a shooting, a news release from the Aransas Pass Police Department said. A 35-year-old man called the department, stating he had just shot another man multiple times at his home.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Jimmy Langston, said he was on his way to the department and spoke with police that night.

JImmy Langston, 35, turned himself in to Aransas Pass police after he said a child custody dispute escalated to a shooting on Friday, March 11, 2022.

At the victim's home, officers found 48-year-old Jose Ayala Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers and witnesses attempted life-saving measures before Ayala was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Aransas Pass Detective Sgt. Frank Kent at 361-758-5224.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Aransas Pass man in custody after dispute escalated to fatal shooting