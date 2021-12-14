Aransas Pass police asks for public’s help in locating man suspected of child indecency

Kailey E. Hunt, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·1 min read

The Aransas Pass Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of child indecency.

An unknown man exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl Monday evening at the Aransas Pass Walmart, according to a Facebook post published by the department.

Police describe the suspect as a “heavyset, young white male, possibly Hispanic, with black hair and a beard.”

The suspect was seen exiting the store wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and black athletic shorts.

Police also said the suspect drove off in a “four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck,” although no license plate number is available at this time.

The incident took place between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police ask that you contact Tri-County Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.

Hotline: 800-245-8477

Phone: 361-758-8477

Website: https://www.p3tips.com/437

