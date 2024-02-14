Arapahoe Libraries collecting donations for prom clothing drive
Arapahoe Libraries is collecting gently used formal and semi-formal wear for its Prom Clothing Swap in March.
Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI will advance but with some of her legal team’s claims dismissed. The comedian sued OpenAI and Meta in July, claiming they trained their AI models on her work without consent.
Phantom, a crypto wallet heavily used in the Solana ecosystem, has seen its active user base more than triple over the past year, its CEO and co-founder Brandon Millman exclusively shared with TechCrunch. In January 2024, Phantom hit 3.2 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 220% from 1 million one year ago, and recorded 941,000 installs, 463.5% more than 167,000 installs during the same time frame, Millman said. “The Jito and Jupiter airdrops were a huge turning point for the ecosystem,” Millman said.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
Otter, the AI-powered meeting assistant that transcribes audio in real time, is adding another layer of AI to its product with today's introduction of Meeting GenAI, a new set of AI tools for meetings. Included with GenAI is an AI chatbot you can query to get information about past meetings you've recorded with Otter, an AI chat feature that can be used by teams and an AI conversation summary that provides an overview of the meeting that took place, so you don't have to read the full transcript to catch up. Although journalists and students may use AI to record things like interviews or lectures, Otter's new AI features are aimed more at those who leverage the meeting helper in a corporate environment.
The Wallbox Pulsar Plus is a premium, feature-packed electric car charger that impressed during a full year of testing with many electrified vehicles
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
Apple has launched a Vision Pro update that solves one of its most confounding issues at launch. Starting in visionOS 1.0.3, available Monday, headset owners who forgot their passcodes can reset their device and start over with a fresh install.
Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Chrysler, announced it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). It is the last major Western automaker to announce compatibility, meaning Tesla's push to make its EV charging standard the dominant one in North America is essentially complete. Stellantis said Monday that "select" electric vehicle models made by its sub-brands will use Tesla's NACS charging port starting in 2025, and like other automakers, will make adapters available to current owners so they can plug into Tesla's Supercharging network.
Apple Cash will soon offer a "virtual card number" in the iOS 17.4 beta that can be used to shop online where Apple Pay isn't available.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
The March friendlies against Nigeria and Ivory Coast could be played elsewhere.
Apple Pay can make it more convenient to buy things while protecting your credit card info. The payment service supports tap-to-pay in physical retail stores, online apps and websites, and person-to-person payments with Apple Cash. Here’s how to use Apple Pay.
Capital One's variety of consumer and business financial products, educational resources, and credit tools make it a great banking option. Read our full Capital One review.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.