Aravive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $30.5 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.7 million.

Aravive shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 75% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAV

