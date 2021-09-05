ARB (ASX:ARB) Is Reducing Its Dividend To AU$0.39

ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) is reducing its dividend to AU$0.39 on the 22nd of October. This means that the annual payment is 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

ARB's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 96% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 4.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 56%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

ARB Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from AU$0.20 to AU$0.78. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see ARB has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for ARB that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

