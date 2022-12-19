ARB Berhad (KLSE:ARBB) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ARB Berhad's (KLSE:ARBB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ARB Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM64m ÷ (RM416m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, ARB Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the IT industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of ARB Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is ARB Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that ARB Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 16% on its capital. In addition to that, ARB Berhad is employing 1,743% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On ARB Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, ARB Berhad has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 36% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

