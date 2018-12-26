Should ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.5%. Let’s dig deeper into whether ARB should have a place in your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for ARB

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

ASX:ARB Historical Dividend Yield December 26th 18 More

How does ARB fare?

ARB has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 58%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ARB’s payout to remain around the same level at 56% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.0%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to A$0.75.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. ARB has increased its DPS from A$0.15 to A$0.37 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, ARB produces a yield of 2.5%, which is on the low-side for Auto Components stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, ARB is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ARB’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ARB’s outlook. Valuation: What is ARB worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ARB is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



