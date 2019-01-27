Is ARB Corporation Limited’s (ASX:ARB) Cash Outlook Optimistic?

If you are currently a shareholder in ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. Today we will examine ARB’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is ARB’s cash yield?

ARB’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for ARB to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

I will be analysing ARB’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

After accounting for capital expenses required to run the business, ARB is not able to generate positive FCF, leading to a negative FCF yield – not very useful for interpretation!

Is ARB’s yield sustainable?

ARB’s FCF may be negative today, but is operating cash flows expected to improve in the future? Let’s examine the cash flow trend the company is anticipated to produce over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 73%, ramping up from its current levels of AU$45m to AU$77m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, ARB’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 43% in the upcoming year, to 8.3% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess.

