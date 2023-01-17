Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta

One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison.

Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all found guilty of shooting and killing Arbery as he was out for a job through a Brunswick area neighborhood. The men were also found guilty and sentenced on federal hate crime charges.

It remains unclear why Greg McMichael was moved.

Travis McMichael and Bryant remain at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.

