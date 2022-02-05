Arbery killers' failed pleas may complicate hate crime trial

RUSS BYNUM
·5 min read

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery already faced steep obstacles to finding unbiased jurors for their upcoming trial on federal hate crime charges.

Now, with jury selection scheduled to start Monday, there’s a new complication: Two of the defendants — the man who shot Arbery and his father — offered last week to plead guilty before a deal they had reached with prosecutors fell apart.

Travis and Greg McMichael ultimately decided against a plea bargain, but not before their willingness to cut a deal that would have included admissions of guilt was widely reported by news organizations. Legal experts said it’s another detail that could taint potential jurors who have followed the case in the news and on social media.

“This is a case where it’s hard to imagine there could be such a thing as more publicity,” said Don Samuel, an Atlanta defense attorney who’s not involved in the case. “It’s such a hopeless situation for them as far as publicity goes.”

The McMichaels armed themselves and chased the 25-year-old Arbery in a pickup truck on Feb. 23, 2020, after spotting him run past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder the day before Thanksgiving by a jury in Glynn County Superior Court, where they were sentenced to life in prison last month. All three also were indicted in a separate federal hate crimes case, which alleges that the deadly chase violated Arbery's civil rights and that he was targeted because he was Black.

Because of the intense public interest surrounding the case, the federal jury pool is being drawn from a broader area than typical in federal trials. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered that jury duty notices be mailed to roughly 1,000 people scattered across 43 Georgia counties. Some people summoned for jury service could have a four-hour drive to the courthouse.

The judge hasn’t said how long she expects it could take to seat a panel of 12 jurors plus four alternates. In the state’s murder trial, jury selection exceeded two weeks.

“I anticipate the jury selection process will be slow,” Wood said in court Monday. “I require that it be careful and methodical and thorough.”

Samuel said he thinks the judge ultimately will be able to find enough jurors who haven’t followed the case closely and don’t have hardened opinions about it.

“You’re going to have to find jurors who don’t read the news on a day-by-day basis,” he said.

Legal experts say it could be more difficult for prosecutors to prove Arbery was the victim of a hate crime than it was to convict his pursuers of murder.

“They’re going to have to show that they intended to injure or harm Ahmaud Arbery because of his race,” said Ed Tarver, an Augusta lawyer and former U.S. attorney who oversaw federal prosecutions in southern Georgia. “In any of these hate crime cases, I think the bar is extremely high. They’re very difficult to prove.”

Legal filings and pretrial testimony indicate federal prosecutors plan to use text messages and social media posts to show the defendants had expressed racist views before the shooting.

FBI agent Skyler Barnes said in court Monday that investigators reviewing Travis McMichael's cellphone and social media records found "frequent use of racial slurs, to include references to African-Americans as monkeys, savages and n---ers.”

The challenge for prosecutors will be to persuade jurors that such racist beliefs motivated the decisions to chase and shoot Arbery, said Michael J. Moore, an Atlanta lawyer and a former U.S. attorney for Georgia's middle district.

“A defendant may appear to be bigoted and say terrible, off-color things in text messages, but can you translate that to why he pulled the trigger on a shotgun?” Moore said. "That’s a very different level of proof.”

During a pretrial hearing in the state murder case on June 4, 2020, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Richard Dial testified that Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael utter a racist slur after shooting Arbery. Attorneys for Travis McMichael denied it.

Defense attorneys in the murder case argued the McMichaels were justified in chasing Arbery because they had reasonable suspicions that he had committed crimes in their neighborhood. Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his gun.

The McMichaels had planned to plead guilty to a hate crime charge after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to propose a 30-year sentence that would include a request to transfer the McMichaels from Georgia’s state prison system to federal custody. Wood rejected the deal Monday, saying it would have locked her into a specific sentence. Arbery’s parents argued that conditions in federal prison wouldn’t be as harsh.

At the time Arbery was killed, Georgia was one of just four U.S. states without a hate crimes law. Though his death prompted Georgia lawmakers to move swiftly to pass additional penalties for crimes motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors, there would have been no hate crimes charges in Arbery's slaying if federal authorities hadn't pursued them.

“That to me shows the importance of having this federal legislation. It has really served to fill in gaps where you have them,” said Kami Chavis, a former federal prosecutor who is now a law professor at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Chavis said the decision to press the federal hate crimes case even after the McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder sent a message that "in our country you cannot kill or injure someone because of their status or their race.’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN Staffers Grill WarnerMedia CEO on His Stormy Relationship With Zucker

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyShortly after the shock announcement that CNN boss Jeff Zucker had resigned over a failure to disclose a romantic relationship with his “closest colleague,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar sat down for a meeting with network staffers in Washington, D.C.Over the hour-long session, Kilar faced a series of tough questions from some of the network’s most powerful reporters, several expressing frustration with his explanations (or lack thereof

  • Buncombe deputy charged with assaulting handcuffed man didn't intend it, he testified

    A former deputy charged with assaulting a handcuffed man in Asheville, told judge he didn't know he kneed the man until he saw video of the incident.

  • One of Ahmaud Arbery's 3 killers withdraws plea deal on hate-crimes charges

    One of two men whose plea bargain on federal hate-crimes charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery was rejected by a judge last week has decided to proceed to trial rather than seek a new deal with prosecutors, court documents showed on Thursday. Lawyers for Gregory McMichael and federal prosecutors filed a joint notice of withdrawal of McMichael's plea agreement, saying the deal is "null and void" and that both sides were "ready for trial," reaffirming his original plea of not guilty. The case docket in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, also showed that a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for McMichael on Friday had been canceled.

  • Feds liquidate retirement fund of Quincy scammer who used the Beachcomber property

    Federal authorities liquidated Scott Wolas' retirement account to pay back a portion of the over $2 million he owes in restitution.

  • Dr. Brian Weis speaks out on the current state of COVID-19

    With continual misinformation coming out about COVID-19, we asked Dr. Brian Weis about the current state of COVID-19 in the Amarillo region.

  • Olympian Awaits Special News From Home: 'I Have My Phone On Me Wherever I Go'

    The opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing coincides with a landmark moment for U.S. biathlete Leif Nordgren.

  • Athletic director apologizes in private meeting for calling player 'boy'

    Greenfield High School officials met with basketball players and their parents after school Friday because of racist remarks parents say the athletic director made.

  • New international thriller ‘Suspicion’ explores truth in social media age

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with actors Kunal Nayyar and Noah Emmerich on their new Apple TV+ series about an international kidnapping conspiracy.

  • What message did China send by choosing Uyghur torchbearer?

    As soon as a Uyghur athlete helped light the Olympic flame at the Beijing Olympics, the debate began: Was it a defiant signal from Chinese leaders, or proof that protests around the world were having impact? The selection of Dinigeer Yilamujiang for the supreme honor of being a final Olympic torchbearer at the ceremony that opened the Winter Games in Beijing on Friday night was a huge surprise. U.S-based human rights lawyer Rayhan Asat — whose brother Ekpar Asat is among more than 1 million Uyghurs that China has imprisoned — was at first aghast.

  • Greg McMichael won't plead to hate crime in Arbery death

    The man who initiated the deadly chase that ended in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has reversed course and decided to plead not guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday. Greg McMichael's decision came days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that he and his son, Travis McMichael, had negotiated with prosecutors. McMichael's defense attorney said in a legal notice filed jointly with prosecutors that McMichael now plans to stand trial for a second time in Arbery's death.

  • Driftwood Outdoors: Indiana deer hunting no longer a secret

    Those of us from Indiana already knew Indiana is home to giants. Now, it appears, so does everyone else.

  • Rescuers fear for life of Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well

    Attempts to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped in a Moroccan well stretched into a fourth day Saturday, with unstable soil threatening the painstaking work of trying to dig him out safely. Online messages of support and concern for the boy, Rayan, poured in from around the world as the rescue efforts dragged through the night. Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy as well as a camera to monitor him.

  • If Your Flight Gets Canceled, Do This Immediately, Experts Say

    No matter how seasoned a traveler you are, there's nothing worse than arriving at the airport and getting through security with your luggage in hand to find that your flight will no longer be taking off. Unfortunately, this has become all too common in recent months, with COVID-related staffing issues and severe weather events stranding passengers as planes get grounded. But if you're ever in a situation where your flight gets canceled, experts say there's one thing you should do right away to b

  • Celtics vs. Pistons takeaways: C's defense dominates in Detroit

    The Celtics put on another defensive clinic as they shut down the Pistons on Friday night, 102-93. We share our instant takeaways from Boston's win.

  • Shaquille O'Neal says people 'shouldn't be forced' to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Shaquille O'Neal says he's "sympathetic" towards people who defy vaccine mandates, and that workers shouldn't be "forced" to choose between their jobs and getting a shot."I encourage everybody to be safe and take care of your family, I do," the former Los Angeles Lakers star said Thursday on "The Big Podcast with Shaq.""But it's just, people don't want to take it, and you shouldn't be forced to take something you don't want," O'Neal said,...

  • North Korea: Kim, wife, rarely seen aunt attend Lunar New Year concert

    North Korean state media released footage of leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attending a Lunar New Year concert in Pyongyang. Kim also poses for a photo with his wife and multiple performers. Kim's once-powerful aunt Kim Kyong Hui, who was last seen in 2020, was briefly spotted in the video.

  • Baltimore's top prosecutor pleads not guilty in federal case

    Baltimore’s top prosecutor has pleaded not guilty to charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and to purchase two Florida vacation homes

  • 5 minor leaguers, including Detroit Tigers pitcher, suspended for violating drug program

    Five players, including Detroit Tigers' Hector Rodriguez, were suspended Friday for violations of the minor league drug program.

  • How to Negotiate a Student Loan Settlement

    After missing a student loan payment, your account will be considered delinquent. Once you miss payments for a certain period of time — 270 days for most federal loans and 120 days for most private…

  • UFC Fight Night card: Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland and all bouts tonight

    All you need to know about this weekend’s fights