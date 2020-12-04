Arbery shooting suspects pose "significant" danger, judge says

Erin Donaghue

A Georgia judge has outlined his reasons for denying bond last month to the father and son charged in the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, saying the video in the case "showed the lengths the defendants would take to track down and restrain another person."

Travis McMichael, 34, and his 65-year-old father Gregory McMichael, who are White, are charged with counts including malice murder and felony murder in the Feb. 23 shooting of the Black man as he jogged near the coastal town of Brunswick. The killing, captured on a disturbing cellphone video, drew a national outcry.

The McMichaels told police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect and acted in self-defense during a confrontation. Two and a half months passed before the McMichaels were charged, shortly after the state began investigating and the video became public. The man who filmed the video, William "Roddie" Bryan, is also charged in the case.

Prosecutors played the video in court during a two-day bond hearing Nov. 12 and 13, and Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said it demonstrated that the father and son are a danger to the community. But Walmsley offered a more detailed explanation for denying the defendants bond in a Wednesday court ruling obtained by First Coast News.

Attorneys for the McMichaels argued during the hearing last month the father and son believed Arbery was the burglary suspect who had been stealing items from the neighborhood in the months prior to the shooting, leaving the community "on edge." But Walmsley appeared to dismiss that argument, saying neither defendant witnessed Arbery commit a crime or reliably identified Arbery. Rather, they "assumed" he had committed a crime, armed themselves and pursued him, Walmsley wrote.

"Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times, and Arbery died in the middle of the street," Walmsley wrote. "Based on the video admitted into evidence, there appears there was little or no attempt by the defendants to have a conversation with Arbery, nor was there an attempt to call the police so the police could question Arbery."

Buckshot from the shotgun blast also lodged in a neighboring home, Walmsley wrote.

"Unquestionably, there is significant risk of danger to persons, community and property in all of these actions taken by the defendants," Walmsley wrote.

Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery

Walmsley wrote he feared the defendants could pose a flight risk if released before trial because they face a sentence of life without parole. Walmsley said "potential evidence of racism" and racist social media posts from the McMichaels' accounts presented by prosecutors, in addition to the announcement of a federal hate crimes investigation, all supported his concern the defendants pose a "significant risk of flight."

The Department of Justice announced in May it is "assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crime charges are appropriate." While Georgia's Legislature passed a hate crimes bill into law in June, following a push by activists who cited Arbery's case, the state statute is not retroactive.

Walmsley also wrote he discounted the testimony of a friend of Travis McMichael, Zachary Langford, called by the defense as one of a parade of character witnesses. Langford described the younger McMichael as a trustworthy person who treated everyone with respect, no matter their race. But when a prosecutor showed a text message Travis McMichael sent Langford using a slur for Black people, "instead of simply admitting the context of the matter once confronted, Langford suggested the offensive language was instead referencing a 'raccoon,'" Walmsley wrote.

In this image made from video, from left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia on Feb. 2020, speak to each other via closed circuit tv in the Glynn County Detention center in Brunswick, Ga., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.&#xa0; / Credit: Lewis Levine / AP
In this image made from video, from left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia on Feb. 2020, speak to each other via closed circuit tv in the Glynn County Detention center in Brunswick, Ga., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. / Credit: Lewis Levine / AP

"Clear from this exchange is that Langford was willing to say anything to help Travis McMichael," Walmsley wrote.

Walmsley found the McMichaels pose a "significant risk of influencing witnesses and obstructing justice," citing Gregory McMichael's self-identification as a former law enforcement officer to responding police officers and his communication with Bryan. Walmsley also cited McMichael's phone call from the crime scene to his former employer, Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who later recused herself amid accusations of mishandling the case. Walmsley said McMichael was "arguably" seeking Johnsons' influence, which McMichael's attorneys have denied.

In addition, Walmsley wrote, Gregory McMichael may have tried to impede the investigation while in custody by asking his wife to delete social media posts and by mailing a coded letter to Langford. And in a phone call after the shooting, Walmsley wrote, Gregory McMichael is heard telling an unknown person, "No good deed goes unpunished" in reference to Arbery's death.

During the bond hearing last month, defense attorney Laura Hogue argued the case was not about race, but about self-defense, saying Arbery attacked Travis McMichael. Hogue said Gregory McMichael "was authorized to protect his neighborhood against crime the way he did."

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, believes her son was killed because of his race. She said the court hearing was the first time she had seen the video of her son's death. Cooper-Jones gave an emotional statement before the court during last month's hearing, asking the judge not to allow the defendants to go home before trial.

"Ahmaud wasn't allowed to go home," Cooper-Jones said. "Ahmaud wasn't even allowed the chance to live. He was denied all of that."

Biden calls on Congress to pass stimulus as economic recovery slows

Doctor on what the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan would look like

Facebook is reportedly divided over how to handle misinformation

Latest Stories

  • Republican U.S. judges choose Constitution over Trump as election fraud cases keep failing

    Federal judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents alike have struck down the Trump campaign’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in every case on which they have ruled, according to a Yahoo News review of post-election federal complaints.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • In Iran, assassination shock spurs calls to rethink security

    Did Iran’s yearslong state of alert against Israeli and American infiltration lead to a complacency that made a physicist vulnerable to assassination?

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Trump posts Facebook video making more baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud

    In a lengthy video posted to his Facebook page, President Trump offered more baseless allegations of voter fraud. Trump said his remarks, which ran some 46 minutes, “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.”

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.

  • Lebanon investigates death of former customs official

    Lebanese authorities are investigating the killing of a retired customs officer in what a leading politician described as a "terrible incident". Colonel Munir Abu Rjeili was found dead in his home on Wednesday in Qartaba, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Beirut, with a blow to the head, a security source said. Leading Druze politician Walid Jumblatt asked on Twitter on Thursday what was behind the killing.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.