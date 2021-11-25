Arbery's killing sparked change in Georgia. Convicting his murderers was about justice.

This is a column by Opinion Editor Adam Van Brimmer.

Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying changed Georgia long before his now convicted murderers went on trial for stalking, confronting and shooting him in the streets of a Brunswick-area subdivision.

The killing prompted Georgia legislators to pass a long-overdue hate crimes law and repeal of an antiquated citizen’s arrest law. The fallout from the attempted coverup of the crime led to the dismantling of a good old boy network in a small town just down the coast from us here in Savannah.

Still, the guilty verdicts for Greg and Travis McMichael and Roddie Bryan delivered Wednesday bring much-needed closure. The killers lost not just in the court of public opinion, as evidenced by the reforms and nearly two years worth of near-universal outrage, but also in a court of law.

Supporters gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse to celebrate the guilty verdict found in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial on Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Brunswick.

Justice was done, and against all odds - from the initial dismissiveness shown by Glynn County authorities toward the crime to the racially biased jury selection process. At a time when distrust is as much a given with America’s criminal justice system as verbose attorneys and ill-tempered judges, these convictions mean more than prison time for the defendants.

The guilty verdicts send messages that Americans so need to hear right now: That vigilantism is unacceptable; that just because you suspect something doesn’t give you the right to commit violence.

That goes for a stranger seen coming out of a neighbor’s under-construction house. or for unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Or for anti-vaccine conspiracies.

The Bill of Rights is a document meant to protect, not to deputize.

Jury sees past race to the truth

All who followed the Arbery murder trial had moments of doubt about the outcome.

Even with the graphic video, the damning witness testimony and the desperation shown by the defense, this was not a guaranteed conviction. The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict earlier in the week - not guilty after pleading self-defense in the killing of two unarmed men - shook confidence all the more.

Then there was the matter of race. Arbery was a young Black man running in a neighborhood not his own and one populated largely by white families. The McMichaels and Bryan are white residents of the neighborhood who are suspicious of strangers and, as we learned both before and during the trial, particularly wary of Black people they don’t know.

The 12-member jury, meanwhile, included 11 white members, as defense attorneys were able to block eight prospective Black jurors during selection.

It was not unreasonable to fear the defense might convince jury members that if they were in the McMichaels’ or Bryan’s place and spotted Arbery coming out of a neighbor’s house and running away, they would be tempted to do more than just call the police. They might arm themselves and give chase too - and upon catching up to Arbery and blocking his flight, shoot him if he decided to fight.

The racial element is a sad and ugly reality, and one the defense attorneys exploited. That it didn’t work speaks to the prosecution’s skill and the jurors’ character. The jurors set aside their inherent biases and saw the killing for what it was: Three armed overzealous men ganging up on a weaponless individual and killing him when he didn’t do as they commanded.

In another era, they called such a thing a lynching. But unlike so many times in those thankfully bygone days, Arbery’s killers will face consequences.

The McMichaels and Bryan will file appeals, of course. The trio could also face additional penalties pending the outcome of a federal hate crimes trial scheduled for early next year. Their futures are dim indeed.

As far as broader impacts go, the reforms sparked by Arbery’s killing - the Georgia’s hate crimes law, repeal of the citizen’s arrest statute and a new era in Glynn County government - will resonate with Georgians long after the details surrounding Arbery’s murder fade from memory.

In this moment, though, “Justice for Ahmaud” means everything.

