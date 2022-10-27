Arbitrator determines Norton officer's suspension too severe, orders written reprimand

A second Norton police officer disciplined earlier this year by Norton Administrator Robert Fowler has had his 14-day suspension revoked by an arbitrator.

Officer Jon Karnuth, an eight-year veteran of the department, brought his grievance against the city in February, following an investigation that led to his suspension and that of fellow officer Jason Sams on Feb. 5. An arbitrator sided with Sams' earlier this month on that grievance, but Sams awaits the outcome of another grievance on pay and scheduling issues.

More:Suspended Norton officer wins grievance against city on First Amendment grounds

The two officers were suspended for different infractions; in Karnuth's case, an investigation conducted for the city found he had misused the LEADS system on May 5, 2021, and violated city policies.

A question on LEADS

On that day, Karnuth accessed the LEADS system to run a plate for a towing company employee concerned about an unidentified vehicle roaming his neighborhood.

The employee lived in Barberton, near the border with Norton. Following the LEADS search, the officer revealed the name of the vehicle's owner to the employee, who did not recognize the name.

A Summit County Sheriff's Office investigation found that Karnuth did not commit a criminal violation, but Norton's investigation found that his actions violated existing city policy.

Norton Police Chief John Dalessandro said Wednesday he didn't become aware of the LEADS issue until the Sheriff's Office was conducting its investigation, and later made no recommendations on disciplinary action for Karnuth or Sams.

The chief said he was contacted by the Sheriff's Office on June 10, 2021, and met with the sheriff and one of her commanders.

He was shown a LEADS document, but said he had no idea who the user was.

"She wanted to know if we wanted to do the investigation or if I wanted the Summit County Sheriff's Office to conduct it," he said.

Story continues

After a meeting with the city's mayor, administrator and law director, it was decided to ask the Sheriff's Office to handle the matter. A request from the sheriff for all the department's user ID numbers followed.

Lighter penalty ordered

Arbitrator James M. Mancini, in his Friday decision, determined the suspension was too severe for the violation.

"This arbitrator would have to agree with the City that it would have been more appropriate for the Grievant tohave directed (the towing company employee) to the City of Barberton Police Department to run the licenseplate in question in order to investigate his complaint of a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood," the decision reads.

But Mancini determined a lighter penalty was more appropriate in the case.

"The City did not have just cause to issue a fourteen day suspension of the Grievant for his use of LEADS in the instant matter," Mancini's decision reads. "The fourteen day suspension is to be rescinded and expunged from the Grievant’s employment record."

The arbitrator ordered the city to pay back wages for the 14-day suspension and issue a written reprimand in place of the prior discipline, calling the LEADS infraction a "minor violation."

Brian Kalb, general counsel/director of government relations at The Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, said Wednesday the decision, along with the first Sams grievance, shows a disturbing pattern.

"It seems like they're doling out some pretty heavy-handed discipline that's not able to handle scrutiny by a third-party arbitrator," he said.

Dalessandro said he wasn't involved in determining the discipline that would be administered to the officers.

"I was asked to provide information in reference to our policies and procedures, which I did," he said. "I made no recommendations."

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Arbitrator: Norton officer's suspension too severe, orders reprimand