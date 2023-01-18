Arbitrator upholds former firefighter Michael Lynn Jr.'s termination

Mike Lynn speaks during the People's Council meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at The Fledge in Lansing.

An arbitrator requested by the city of Lansing in a grievance proceeding involving former firefighter Michael Lynn Jr. upheld Lynn's termination from the department, according to the Facebook page for Lynn's Merica 20 to Life podcast.

The city fired Lynn from the Lansing Fire Department in 2021 after he published former Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green's city-issued cell phone number. He published it after Lansing Police Department made a since-deleted Facebook post honoring a police dog killed in 1999, without naming Aldric McKinstry Jr., the Black 18-year-old police shot and killed in the same shootout. McKinstry was a friend of Lynn's.

Lynn deferred comments to the lawyer of his 2019 federal lawsuit against the city, Scott Batey of Bingham Farms. Batey said during a phone interview he'll be exploring other options in response to the arbitration ruling that could either end up in federal or state courts.

"I found it interesting that Green gave the phone number out to a number of people, even those who don't work for the city," Batey said. "Any suggestion that it was dangerous to the chief is a joke. It's in the phone book and his public cell phone."

A message seeking comment was left with Lansing's Communications Manager Natalie Hufnagel.

Lynn had worked for the Lansing Fire Department since being hired in 2014.

He filed a grievance a month after his termination for contract violations on progressive discipline, lack of notice about the investigation and the denial of a "reasonable accommodation" request for the disciplinary hearing as he was out of state. The city then requested an arbitration hearing, Batey said.

"I'm not surprised," Batey said of the arbitration hearing's outcome. "They're inherently unfair and that’s why employers demand it. They're typical in collective bargaining agreements with employment contracts, applications and such."

