Is Arbonia AG (VTX:ARBN) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2015 Alexander von Witzleben was appointed CEO of Arbonia AG (VTX:ARBN). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Alexander von Witzleben’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Arbonia AG has a market cap of CHF786m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CHF1.7m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CHF1.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CHF402m to CHF1.6b, and the median CEO compensation was CHF1.1m.

It would therefore appear that Arbonia AG pays Alexander von Witzleben more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Arbonia has changed over time.

Is Arbonia AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, Arbonia AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 115% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 31%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Arbonia AG Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, Arbonia AG shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Arbonia AG with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also note that, over the same time frame, shareholder returns haven’t been bad. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn’t call the CEO pay problematic. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Arbonia.

