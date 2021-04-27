Arbor Day should be about growing trees, not just planting them

Karen D. Holl, Professor of Restoration Ecology, University of California, Santa Cruz and Pedro Brancalion, Professor of Forest Restoration, Universidade de São Paulo
·6 min read
<span class="caption">A forested plot in Thailand's Doi Suthep Pui National Park, formerly burnt over, after 12 years of restoration.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forest_restoration#/media/File:12_year_old_restoration_plot_Doi_Suthep-Pui_National_Park_N._Thailand.jpg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forru/Wikipedia">Forru/Wikipedia</a>, <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-SA">CC BY-SA</a></span>
A forested plot in Thailand's Doi Suthep Pui National Park, formerly burnt over, after 12 years of restoration. Forru/Wikipedia, CC BY-SA

For 149 years, Americans have marked Arbor Day on the last Friday in April by planting trees. Now business leaders, politicians, YouTubers and celebrities are calling for the planting of millions, billions or even trillions of trees to slow climate change.

As ecologists who study forest restoration, we know that trees store carbon, provide habitat for animals and plants, prevent erosion and create shade in cities. But as we have explained elsewhere in detail, planting trees is not a silver bullet for solving complex environmental and social problems. And for trees to produce benefits, they need to be planted correctly – which often is not the case.

Cartoon showing benefits and harms from tree-planting.
Cartoon showing benefits and harms from tree-planting.

Tree-planting is not a panacea

It is impossible for humanity to plant its way out of climate change, as some advocates have suggested, although trees are one part of the solution. Scientific assessments show that avoiding the worst consequences of climate change will require governments, businesses and individuals around the globe to make rapid and drastic efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, planting trees in the wrong place can have unintended consequences. For example, planting trees into native grasslands, such as North American prairies or African savannas, can damage these valuable ecosystems.

Planting fast-growing, nonnative trees in arid areas may also reduce water supplies. And some top-down tree-planting programs implemented by international organizations or national governments displace farmers and lead them to clear forests elsewhere.

Large-scale tree-planting initiatives have failed in locations from Sri Lanka to Turkey to Canada. In some places, the tree species were not well suited to local soil and climate conditions. Elsewhere, the trees were not watered or fertilized. In some cases local people removed trees that were planted on their land without permission. And when trees die or are cut down, any carbon they have taken up returns to the atmosphere, negating benefits from planting them.

Focus on growing trees

We think it’s time to change the narrative from tree-planting to tree-growing. Most tree-planting efforts focus on digging a hole and putting a seedling in the ground, but the work doesn’t stop there. And tree-planting diverts attention from promoting natural forest regrowth.

To achieve benefits from tree-planting, the trees need to grow for a decade or more. Unfortunately, evidence suggests that reforested areas are often recleared within a decade or two. We recommend that tree-growing efforts set targets for the area of forest restored after 10, 20 or 50 years, rather than focusing on numbers of seedlings planted.

And it may not even be necessary to actively plant trees. For example, much of the eastern U.S. was logged in the 18th and 19th centuries. But for the past century, where nature has been left to take its course, large areas of forests have regrown without people planting trees.

Trees with meadow in foreground.
Trees with meadow in foreground.

Helping tree-growing campaigns succeed

Tree-growing is expected to receive unprecedented financial, political and societal support in the coming years as part of the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and ambitious initiatives such as the Bonn Challenge and World Economic Forum 1t.org campaign to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees. It would be an enormous waste to squander this unique opportunity.

Here are key guidelines that we and others have proposed to improve the outcomes of tree-planting campaigns.

Protecting existing forests often requires providing alternative income for people who maintain trees on their land rather than logging them or growing crops. It also is important to strengthen enforcement of protected areas, and to promote supply chains for timber and agricultural products that do not involve forest-clearing.

  • Include nearby communities in tree-growing projects. International organizations and national governments fund many tree-growing projects, but their goals may be quite different from those of local residents who are actually growing the trees on their land. Study after study has shown that involving local farmers and communities in the process, from planning through monitoring, is key to tree-growing success.

Tree-planting projects that involve local communities are more likely to succeed.
Tree-planting projects that involve local communities are more likely to succeed.

  • Start with careful planning. Which species are most likely to grow well given local site conditions? Which species will best achieve the project’s goals? And who will take care of the trees after they are planted?

It is important to plant in areas where trees have grown historically, and to consider whether future climatic conditions are likely to support trees. Planting in areas that are less productive for agriculture reduces the risk that the land will be recleared or existing forests will be cut down to compensate for lost productive areas.

  • Plan for the long term. Most tree seedlings need care to survive and grow. This may include multi-year commitments to water, fertilize, weed and protect them from grazing or fire and monitor whether the venture achieves its goals.

We encourage people who support tree-growing efforts to ask where the money is going – to the organization’s managers, or to landowners who are actually growing the trees? Who is monitoring the effort and how long will they track it?

Growing trees can help solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time. But it is important to understand that planting seedlings is just the first step.

[You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Karen D. Holl, University of California, Santa Cruz and Pedro Brancalion, Universidade de São Paulo.

Read more:

Karen Holl receives funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Pedro Brancalion receives funding from The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and Fundação de Estudos Agrários "Luiz de Queiroz".

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Over half of Trump voters agree with the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, poll says

    In the survey, 51 percent of respondents who backed Trump in 2020 agreed with the guilty verdict compared to 94 percent of voters who backed President Joe Biden.

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • 64% of Americans say they approve of the way Biden is responding to the pandemic, according to a new poll

    In comparison, the same ABC News/Washington Post poll in January found that 59% of people disapproved of Trump's pandemic response.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Boston travelers react to potential ability to fly to Europe this summer

    American tourists who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer, according to officials in Brussels.

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. “I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,” said Lowry.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Exclusive: White House backs 2030 milestone on path to net zero grid

    The White House hopes to capitalize on growing support from U.S. utilities, unions and green groups for a national clean energy mandate by backing efforts to require the U.S. grid to get 80% of its power from emissions-free sources by 2030, according to a senior administration official. A 2030 target would be a milestone on the way to achieving President Joe Biden's stated ambition of net zero carbon emissions in the grid by 2035. It could also potentially be passed without Republican support through a process called budget reconciliation.

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • Novartis CEO says could boost CureVac vaccine production, if needed

    Novartis is scaling up facilities to make COVID-19 vaccine doses for German drugmaker CureVac and could boost production beyond levels agreed so far, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said on a conference call on Tuesday. Novartis aims to produce up to 50 million doses in 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022 for CureVac at its facilities in Austria's Tyrol region near Innsbruck. CureVac is still seeking approval for its mRNA vaccine, with hopes of the shot being ready in Europe by next month.

  • New York sees lowest number of coronavirus cases since November after a third of the population becomes fully vaccinated

    In mid-January, the seven day average of deaths was almost 200, now thit stands at 55

  • Homeland Security launching internal review to root out white supremacy in its ranks

    DHS to probe state of domestic violent extremism ‘within both the broader community and our own organisation’

  • Albania: Preliminary poll results show Socialists ahead

    Preliminary results on Monday showed the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania’s parliamentary election. With half of the votes counted, the left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama have 49% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. It is still unclear whether Socialists will get the 71 seats they need to govern alone.

  • My First Encounter With One of Italy’s Greatest Grapes

    Marco Bertorello/GettyAt the end of the week in Milan, the four of us piled into the car to make our way to nearby Piedmont (Piemonte), one of Italy’s most revered wine regions, with property price tags to prove it. As the car hummed along, I looked out the window and melted into the comfort of watching the rolling green hills pass, bathed in warm autumn light.As we approached the heart of the area, we saw there were vineyards in every direction; grapes appeared to be the only crop growing for miles. Nicola called wineries to determine where we could go for a tasting and a tour. His voice rode the roller coaster of the Italian language—a cascade of rolling Rs and vowels. He hung up after the third call. “Dai!!” he said, exhaling. C’mon!! No luck with that vineyard. “California wineries are so organized; like, they have time slots, depending on how many wines you want to taste,” he said, exasperated. “It’s not really like that in Italy.” The more pertinent truth was that we hadn’t thought ahead to call before that morning—you do need to make appointments to visit wineries in Piedmont, and we were late to the game. This was how I stumbled into Piedmont without knowing I was entering the Nebbiolo heartland.Nicola connected with a family-owned winery offering a tour, and it was there that I had my first real encounter with Nebbiolo—one of Italy’s most adored grapes. “Nebby . . . what?” I asked Nicola.“You’ve never said Nebbiolo?” he asked, shocked.The late-ripening, early-flowering Nebbiolo grape is an Italian powerhouse grape: it’s what comprises the superstar wine Barolo and the beloved Barbaresco (both named after towns in Piedmont). Although Nebbiolo is one of the most renowned grapes in the wine world, it’s fair to say that a bottle of Barolo is more recognizable than the grape from which it comes.When you see a wine named Barolo or Barbaresco, you know they’ve been made with 100 percent Nebbiolo grapes. Three-fourths of the Nebbiolo vines around the world are planted in Piedmont, and since I’d never been to Piedmont before, it’s not entirely surprising I wasn’t familiar with Nebbiolo. Of course, the further into the Italian wine world I ventured, the more I realized what a significant grape it is. Sommeliers and wine writers talk about it with glowing superlatives.After visiting G.D. Vajra, a vineyard in Barolo, and getting a tour of their cantina and production areas, we walked into the sunny day, felt the warm Piedmont sun on our shoulders, and went to their tasting room next door. I sipped their red wine Dolcetto d’Alba (made of Dolcetto grapes—meaning “little sweet one,” although the wines produced from it are nearly always dry) and smiled at the harmony of flavors swirling in my mouth. Then I tasted their Barolo and felt like the stool had been pulled from under me—I was slow-motion falling into a world of a richly seductive wine. Holy cow. It was like the difference between a soft and pleasant peck on the cheek versus a profound kiss that sweeps you off your feet. This was the latter. I get why it has such a following.After the tasting, we found a trattoria with outdoor seating in nearby Verduno; the ideal stop for lunch. It was a warm, sparkling afternoon, and would probably be one of the last crystal-clear days before more autumnal weather moved in. Nicola ordered a Barbera d’Alba (Barbera is another key grape in Piedmont, and Alba is a city just north of Verduno). The wine matched the day: it was bright, complex, drinkable, and nuanced with traces of a cherry-inspired sweetness.We drained the bottle as we ate our antipasti, and then ordered a Barbaresco and enjoyed fresh agnolotti pasta—a regional spin on ravioli. The subtle hints of rose, fennel, and leather from the drink were like little side dish waterfalls of flavor to accompany the dish down the hatch. Both this Barbaresco and the powerful Barolo were made with 100 percent Nebbiolo? I was stunned. But they’re so different; how? Experts point to terroir as the main difference: the Nebbiolo grapes for Barolo are planted on a different angle of slope and are exposed to micro-climates determined by nearby rivers, altitude, and so on. This will cause the grape to react to fermentation differently than its siblings from other terroirs. CHEESE, WINE, AND BREAD by Katie Quinn HarperCollins One of the reasons we opted for Barbaresco with lunch was because it was the more affordable of the two (caveat: it’s not always less expensive). The thing that makes Barolo so expensive (and same goes for some bottles of Barbaresco) is that it takes a lot of time to be ready to drink; time softens the strong tannins, and you know what they say—time is money. Barolo is extremely tannic when it’s young, so it ages for three years after it’s harvested and before it can be released. For eighteen of those months it must be in an oak barrel. To be a Barolo Riserva, it needs to wait five years after the harvest to be released. Wineries store bottles of each vintage until they’re ready to be consumed, and that’s a sunk cost until the timer goes off. Barolo may be expensive to produce, but it’s a good return on investment.Barbaresco doesn’t need to age quite as long; it can be sold after two years of maturation. Both wines are complex, but Barolo is fuller whereas Barbaresco is a bit brighter. There used to be a saying that Barolo was a wine of the kings and Barbaresco was a wine of the queens. Sexist, but you get what they were going for.Another principal city in Piedmont is Alba, and it’s situated near the center of the Langhe wine region—there’s been evidence of Nebbiolo grown around Alba since at least the fourteenth century. To try a taste of great value from this outstanding Italian wine region, look for Langhe Nebbiolo. It’s a red wine from this area that is often from fruit of the same vineyards as Barolo, but it will only set you back twenty to thirty-five dollars (on average), versus forty to hundreds of dollars.The explosion of Piedmont for its excellent wine has been swift and sturdy. If we had more time in Piedmont, we could’ve explored some of the region’s other grapes. It’s fair to say that some of lesser-known grapes in region are worth investigating, too. No grape is to be ignored in a country as fruitful as Italy.We left the trattoria, immersed in a slightly buzzed cloud, and explored the rolling cobbled streets of the town before we found a soft patch of grass where we dozed in the sun. The next day, I said goodbye to my friends—although I should’ve known it wouldn’t be long before I’d see Maria and Nicola again. Ever since Connor and I moved to Europe, our paths crossed theirs more often than not.From CHEESE, WINE, AND BREAD by Katie Quinn Copyright © 2020 by Katie Quinn. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.