Arbor Metals Secures Miller's Crossing Lithium Project, Nevada USA

Vancouver, Canada - TheNewswire - October 10th, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) announces that, through it’s wholly-owned subsidiary Arbor Metals USA Corp., it has secured 100% ownership of the Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project, Big Smoky Valley Nevada USA. The Miller’s Crossing project consists of 192 claims covering 3,800 acres in the Big Smoky Valley. The Project fits well into the playa-type brine deposit model as it is located adjacent to, and shares geological similarities with Clayton Valley, home to the only lithium producing brine operation in North America. A playa is an internally drained brine deposit, the surface of which is primarily composed of silts ad clays in which lithium can accumulate from the surrounding source rocks during successive evaporation and concentration events. Evaluation of surrounding gravity data has led to the hypothesis that the Big Smoky Valley has been in-filled with an estimated 2,000 – 2,500 meters of alluvial fill and many have the potential to host a significant lithium deposit.

The Big Smoky Valley is located immediately north of the Clayton Valley, home to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine (in continuous operation since 1967). The Miller’s playa is approximately 40 kilometers north of the Silver Peak mine. The principal target at the Project is a large northeast trending gravity low anomaly which is suggestive of an in-filled basin. The Big Smoky Valley was investigated with regional reverse circulation (RC) drilling by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and anomalous lithium values were encountered in the basin sediments. The quality and concentrations of lithium brines discovered in the Clayton Valley may be present in the Big Smoky Valley.

Arbor Metals USA Corp. secured 100% of the Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project directly from Bureau of Land Management.

Peter Born, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality project, combined with proven strategies and a professional, along with a hard working team will deliver superior results. We hold two exceptional mineral projects.

The Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. (“Kruger”), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

The Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project

The Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project, comprised of approximately 3800 acres of contiguous placer claims, is located in the Big Smoky Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Big Smoky Valley is located immediately north of the Clayton Valley, home to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine (in continuous operation since 1967.)

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

