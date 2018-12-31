Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arbor Realty Trust is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 864 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 2.73% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ABR has returned 18.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -13.25% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ABR is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 121 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.50% so far this year, meaning that ABR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ABR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



