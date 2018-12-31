Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $10.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $10.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2019. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.20 million, up 50.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ABR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



