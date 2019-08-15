Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of ABR, it is a well-regarded dividend payer with an impressive track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Arbor Realty Trust here.

Proven track record average dividend payer

Over the past year, ABR has grown its earnings by 43%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, ABR also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 5.2%. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, ABR is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 9.7%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

Next Steps:

For Arbor Realty Trust, I've compiled three key factors you should further examine:

