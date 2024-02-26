Arboretum to pay tribute to the late Lynne McCoy, rescuer of wildlife

The UT Arboretum Society will honor the late Lynne McCoy, an East Tennessee woman who provided rehabilitation to injured and orphaned wildlife, in a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. March 7.

Michelle Campanis, UT Arboretum education programs coordinator, and Stephen Lyn Bales, naturalist, artist, and author, will host the tribute via Zoom at the First Thursday Nature Supper Club, a news release said.

In her half-century of dedication to local wildlife, Lynne McCoy took more than 17,000 animals into her home: hawks, opossums, owls, squirrels, finches, cardinals, snakes, ducks, groundhogs, cranes, turtles, vultures, whatever needed her. She was state and federally permitted to care for all that required safe shelter until they were able to be released back into the wild, the release said.

She died in January 2023, according to her obituary. "Her work led to many accolades including an episode on Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild and a commendation from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for her 47 years of dedicated service to wildlife and community," the obituary stated.

The program will look at many of the animals she protected over the years. It is free, but registration is required to receive your Zoom link and the recording. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, so the March program is dedicated to the contributions of this exceptional defender of wildlife.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: UT Arboretum to pay tribute to the late Lynne McCoy, wildlife rescuer