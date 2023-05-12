Arby’s employee finds manager’s body in restaurant freezer, Louisiana police say

An Arby’s employee made a gruesome discovery inside the restaurant’s freezer, Louisiana police say. Now a death investigation is underway.

Officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, after a body was found in a walk-in freezer at the restaurant in New Iberia, police told news outlets. Authorities confirmed the deceased person was a manager there, KPLC and KLFY reported.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” Laseter said, according to the station.

McClatchy News reached out to New Iberia police on May 12 and was awaiting a response.

Authorities initially called the death “suspicious” but said it’s possible it was an accident, KLFY reported.

An autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been confirmed, according to WDSU.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

New Iberia is about 70 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

