Arby's donates $74K to pay off Oshkosh school lunch debt for 3,600 students

OSHKOSH ― One food chain is doing its part to feed the city.

More than 3,600 Oshkosh students are now free of lunch debt after Arby’s recently donated $74,704 to the Oshkosh Area School District.

The Arby’s Foundation made the announcement via news release as part of its statewide efforts that have seen the popular restaurant donate $1 million to pay off school lunch debt for more than 47,000 students at 762 U.S. schools.

“We are so grateful for the incredible generosity of the Arby’s Foundation. Thanks to their donation, over 3,600 of our students and families can focus on learning and thriving with one less worry on their minds,” said Oshkosh Area School District Assistant Superintendent of Operations Julie Conrad.

“As a district, we know that hunger can have a tremendous impact on a student’s ability to be engaged in their education.

“We are committed to providing all students with high-quality, nutritious, and affordable breakfasts and lunches,” she added.

In December, the OASD Education Foundation was notified it had been selected for funding after submitting a grant application to the Arby’s Foundation School Lunch Debt Program.

The OASD Food Service Department is in the process of distributing the grant dollars to student lunch accounts that have a negative balance.

“Childhood hunger is something that no one should ever have to face, and school lunch should be a time that kids look forward to without worrying if they'll have a meal that day,” said Arby's Foundation Executive Director Stuart Brown.

“We're honored to have partnered with so many local school districts to help those students enjoy lunchtime with their classmates and ease the burden on parents.”

The OASD said impacted families will be notified shortly before seeing a zero balance in their account.

