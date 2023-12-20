ARC approves sale of Bingham Square

Dec. 20—ANDERSON — An agreement for the sale of the troubled Bingham Square Apartments has been approved by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.

The ARC voted Wednesday to approve the sale of Bingham Square to the New Jersey based Woodlake Development group.

Woodlake is also in the process of purchasing the Madison Square Apartments from Property Resource Associates.

The timeline to complete work at both complexes was 24 to 30 months with the work at Bingham to be completed in 18 to 24 months.

The new owners are planning to change the name of the apartments and considering making Bingham a gated community.

Mike Austin, attorney for the ARC, said Woodlake Development is under contract to purchase the two apartment complexes.

Woodlake Development is planning to invest $5.5 million in the two properties, Austin said, which doesn't include the purchase price.

Austin said closing is set for three weeks and at that time the city will receive $1 million from Property Resource Associates to cover outstanding utility bills at the two complexes.

He said the $935,000 bond will be transferred to Woodlake Development and the tax increment financing revenues will be repaid through increased assessed value on Bingham Square through property taxes.

There are an estimated 218 total apartments at the two complexes.

"This has the potential to be huge for the city," Austin said. "Rehabilitation is desirable with the new grocery and hardware store in the area. That will help Bingham attract tenants."

Austin said the city will dismiss the foreclosure lawsuit against Property Resource Associates.

He said Woodlake Development is rehabilitating two apartment complexes in Indianapolis and one in Merrillville.

"I visited the complexes in Indianapolis," Austin said. "The ones I visited were being rehabilitated successfully and well maintained."

Yehoshu Weisberg, manager with Woodlake Development, said the plan is to rehab several apartments at a time.

He said the fate of the building at Bingham damaged by a 2022 fire is unknown, but it could be rehabilitated.

"I don't have an exact reason," Weisberg said of the purchase. "It was a feeling when I made my first trip. We wanted to buy both at the same time."

He said the development company has no intention of requesting additional funding from the city.

"We have properties around the country," Weisberg said. "We won't invest money and let them run down."

When asked about the feasibility of rehabbing the two complexes for $5.5 million, Weisberg said they have their own crews which helps to lower the cost.

Asked about residents at Bingham, he said the plan is to mitigate the apartments where people are residing once the closing takes place.

Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said there is a need for affordable housing in Anderson and that she met with company representatives earlier.

"We need housing available to people with low to moderate incomes," she said. "We want to work cooperatively with any developer to provide housing for people."

Weisberg said the developers reached out to the Housing Authority and will follow their guidelines.

Richard Symmes, president of the ARC, said mistakes were made with the Bingham project, but the board is trying to fix the problems.

"This is a great deal for Anderson," he said. "We wanted to do something about Bingham and now Madison Square has been added. This company can get it done."

Symmes said the ARC would like to redevelop the entire area along Nichol Avenue, west of Raible Avenue.

