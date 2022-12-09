Is ARC Document Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARC) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

ARC Document Solutions' (NYSE:ARC) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ARC Document Solutions' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ARC Document Solutions is:

7.3% = US$11m ÷ US$155m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ARC Document Solutions' Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

At first glance, ARC Document Solutions' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. In spite of this, ARC Document Solutions was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 59% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared ARC Document Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.7%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is ARC Document Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ARC Document Solutions' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 29%, meaning the company retains 71% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like ARC Document Solutions is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, ARC Document Solutions is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that ARC Document Solutions certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for ARC Document Solutions by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

