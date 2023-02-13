ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) will pay a dividend of $0.05 on the 31st of May. The dividend yield will be 5.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that ARC Document Solutions' stock price has increased by 38% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

ARC Document Solutions' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, ARC Document Solutions' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 29% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 71% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that ARC Document Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 59% a year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which ARC Document Solutions hasn't been doing.

We Really Like ARC Document Solutions' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think ARC Document Solutions might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

