ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) will pay a dividend of $0.05 on the 28th of February. The dividend yield will be 6.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ARC Document Solutions' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, ARC Document Solutions' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 29% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 59.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 71% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that ARC Document Solutions has grown earnings per share at 59% per year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

ARC Document Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

