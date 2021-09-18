ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) jumps 28% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind one-year shareholder returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) share price has soared 243% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 55% in about a quarter. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 12% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for ARC Document Solutions shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for ARC Document Solutions

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year ARC Document Solutions grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 90%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 243% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, ARC Document Solutions' TSR for the last 1 year was 251%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ARC Document Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 251% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.6% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ARC Document Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions you should know about.

But note: ARC Document Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • If You Invested $2,000 in Moderna Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the hottest biotechs on the market thanks to its rapid development of a functional coronavirus vaccine. With an abundance of fanfare, Moderna went public in late 2018, and it was the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history at the time. In particular, management had already started to accentuate critical capabilities like the potential for rapid and inexpensive research and development (R&D) compared with that necessary for older non-mRNA vaccine technologies like modified adenoviruses.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • China Adds $14 Billion Cash as Evergrande’s Pain Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China injected more cash into its banking system in a sign authorities are seeking to avert a funding squeeze amid a seasonal rise in financing demand and the intensifying debt crisis at China Evergrande.The People’s Bank of China added 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis through seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month it added more than 10 billion yuan short-term liquidity into th

  • 4 Best Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds for The Rest of 2021

    We have highlighted four Fidelity mutual funds that are expected to perform brilliantly in the remaining months of this year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • My mom spends thousands shopping on Facebook, but doesn’t tell my father. I pay on credit and she repays me. Will the bank alert the IRS?

    ‘She's not the most technology-literate person, and doesn't want to hassle my stepdad each time she wants to pay for stuff.'