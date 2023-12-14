ARC to open women's treatment center in Virginia

Dec. 14—NORA, Va. — The Louisa-based Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) will open a women's treatment center in Virginia.

ARC and Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced the plans this week at a local forum.

"Today's announcement underscores ARC's commitment to saving lives and helping individuals reach long-term recovery no matter where they are," Tim Robinson, Founder and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care, said. "We are excited to bring our Crisis to Career model to a community that will significantly benefit from having access to services that will transform lives and boost regional workforce participation."

In southwest Virginia, communities have been hit disproportionately hard by the addiction crisis, which has worsened amid an alarming rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioids in the drug supply. The new project calls for crews to transform the former Ervinton Elementary School in Nora into a women's treatment facility to open by the end of 2025.

ARC currently operates more than 30 programs in 22 Kentucky counties. Their nationally recognized Crisis to Career model combines treatment with job training to prepare clients for life after recovery.

"(The) forum and announcement of a women's facility is a major step toward turning the tide of addiction in Southwest Virginia," Dana Cronkhite, Dickenson County Director of Economic Development, said. "We are eager to provide a treatment option for our citizens that provides a holistic approach, to include workforce development training and solutions to allow people an opportunity to re-enter the workforce to earn a living wage and to increase the opportunity of long-term recovery."

In January, ARC and the Dickenson County IDA announced the development of the Wildwood Recovery Center, to be in Clintwood, Virginia. The 112-bed facility for men will be the first facility that ARC will operate outside of the state of Kentucky. Construction of the facility is underway and will be completed in early 2024.