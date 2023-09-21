Arcade bar called 'Dive Bar' set to open in High Point in December

TechCrunch

At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.