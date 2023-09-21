Arcade bar called 'Dive Bar' set to open in High Point in December
Arcade bar called 'Dive Bar' set to open in High Point in December
Arcade bar called 'Dive Bar' set to open in High Point in December
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Hield has a $19.3 million cap hit for next season.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday in New York City with a dramatic declaration.
There's Apeel, which makes a protective coating for produce; Shelf Engine, which predicts order volume via AI; and Misfits Market, which sells "ugly" produce. PureSpace is another startup dead set on tackling the issue. Bananas, strawberries, avocados, tomatoes and other types of produce naturally emit ethylene as they ripen.
Keeping kids off social media is idealistic at best, and giving them access to it opens a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Tech giants have addressed stranger danger in the child-friendly versions of their social media platforms by adding parental controls and content filters to their existing product, with mixed results. Betweened, a startup competing in the Startup Battlefield at this year's Disrupt, goes a step further by designing a social media platform specifically for children — instead of modifying one already made for adults.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
The Washington Post takes a look at the EV adoption rate and what the 'tipping point' means for the automotive business going forward.
Grab a jar while it's cheap.
I'm now a convert.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
What you need to know about the newest chapter of the "John Wick" universe.
Sometimes, it's as simple as drafting players who are incentivized to play well.
Amazon has revealed a Map View for controlling your smart home devices. Via a digital floor plan, you can (for instance) tap on lights to switch them on or off or an Echo speaker to change the volume.
The latest version of the Echo Frames will ship with a longer battery life and redesigned audio experience, along with several new colors and styles.
At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.
Bank of America boosted its price target for the S&P 500 as it believes current economic headwinds won't weigh on stocks.
Save over 30% on these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs that emit a soft amber glow.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
The "Teen Mom" star said ketamine therapy helped him navigate his emotions.