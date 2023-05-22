Arcade games stolen, JSO seeking suspect

Jacksonville police need your help finding a burglary suspect.

On Sunday, April 3, investigators say several arcade-style games were stolen from a vacant home on the 1500 block of Rowe Avenue.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the person it believes is responsible.

If you recognize the woman pictured above, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Caught on 📷. #JSO has not been able to ID her & need the community’s help. Call 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous call @FCCrimeStop at 1-866-845-TIPS #suspect #WANTED pic.twitter.com/1ls5Dx6CLP — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 22, 2023

