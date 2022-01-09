🌱Arcadia Earth Exhibit + 6,11o COVID Cases Reported on Saturday

Hey, neighbors! Dominique-Noelle Rafael here with today's copy of the Las Vegas Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 37.

Here are the top stories today in Las Vegas:

Arcadia Earth, an interactive art exhibit coming to Las Vegas, makes climate education fun. This exhibit spans 15 rooms, each one with a different theme and different ways to engage. Initially scheduled to open on Jan. 7 at the Showcase Mall, rising COVID-19 cases have caused the opening to be delayed; no new date has been posted as of yet. (KTNV Las Vegas) On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Southern Nevada District has reported a record-high 6,110 COVID-19 cases in the Las Vegas area. This report nearly doubles the record of 3,508 cases from Friday. People are encouraged to get tested and vaccinated. (Las Vegas Sun) A North Las Vegas kindergarten teacher received a quarter of a million dollars for getting her vaccination during Vax Nevada Days. She has used the money for her family and on school supplies and upgrades for her classroom; the majority of the money has been invested. She says feels like she won twice, though, not only the money but being vaccinated. (FOX5 Las Vegas) The Clark County coroner's office reidentified the Las Vegas woman that was killed in a shooting on Aug. 10. Initially identified as Pauline Wilson, 53, the victim has now been identified as Paula McGuire, 63. McGuire had a lengthy arrest record in several states and often gave out different names and dates of birth. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From our sponsor:



Today's Las Vegas Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

From my notebook:

Today, the Southern Nevada Health District said we have the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. Get the latest info including about where to get a vaccine: lasvegasnevada.gov/coronavirus. (Facebook)

Want to win a "ready-to-open" restaurant in the historic Huntridge Shopping Center ? Dapper Companies is going to build, outfit, and equip a brand new coffee shop, diner, or delicatessen for one lucky restaurateur ! (Facebook)

The Vegas Chamber signed a “sister-chamber” proclamation with the Kauai Chamber of Commerce. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Desert Breeze Photography — (Visit website)

Available Now —

Add your business here

Loving the Las Vegas Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you all tomorrow for your next update.

— Dominique-Noelle Rafael

About me: Dominique is a self taught UX/UI designer based in Princeton, NJ. She recently graduated from the University of Maryland last spring with a bachelor's degree in Information Science. She is excited to begin working on the Patch newsletter project this year!

This article originally appeared on the Las Vegas Patch