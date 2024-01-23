Arcadia man convicted for role in armed robberies purporting law enforcement

An Arcadia man is at least the second person convicted for his role in armed robberies across the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, authorities said.

An Arcadia man is at least the second person convicted for his role in armed robberies across the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Darius Hudson, 44, guilty of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, three separate Hobbs Act robberies and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Because of the specific robberies that they each participated in, the defendants also face mandatory minimum sentences of imprisonment. Hudson faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 27 years, and up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set, court officials said.

Between December 2020 and April 2021, a group of individuals conspired to commit armed robberies throughout Pasco, Polk, Lee and Hillsborough counties, as well as Georgia and Arizona.

Orchestrator sentenced: Tampa woman sentenced for role in armed robberies across Tampa Bay, Southwest Florida

The conspirators, including Hudson, impersonated law enforcement officers by wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks, often with law enforcement insignia, or vests with "Sheriff" affixed.

They drove a black Dodge Durango equipped with lights, and often handcuffed their victims, authorities said. During these robberies, victims and their family members were awoken in the middle of the night at home, beaten, pistol-whipped, threatened, and, on several occasions, shot.

One of several arrests in the case

In December, U.S. District Judge Susan Bucklew sentenced Jasmine Weber, 28, for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery. Weber pleaded guilty January.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affect interstate or foreign commerce, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities said Weber knew that members would carry out their crimes by pretending to be law enforcement officers.

Conspiracy members provided Weber with identifying information on their potential victims, officials said. Co-conspirators engaged to rob individuals they suspected of distributing narcotics.

Using her employment as a claims adjuster and knowing the co-conspirators' goal, Weber researched individuals on her LexisNexis account and locate their home addresses.

Weber purchased equipment for co-conspirators to use in the commission of the robberies, including sheriff’s vests, law enforcement patches, and light bars, a news release indicated.

Authorities have reported Weber and Hudson had, at least, four accomplices.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Arcadia man convicted for armed robberies purporting authorities