Arcadia shooting: SWAT standoff underway, suspect barricaded after police officer shot, 2 others injured

Authorities responded to a scene in Arcadia, California after a police officer was reportedly shot and at least two others were injured Wednesday evening.

As of 7 p.m. local time, SWAT members were seen outside a home in an Arcadia neighborhood and were in a standoff with the suspect who was barricaded inside.

The Arcadia Police Department was initially dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:40 p.m., responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was "disturbing the peace," Arcadia PD Lt. Brett Bourgeous said during a press conference.

The disturbance involved two brothers, one of which had a firearm, Bourgeous said.

After the officers arrived at the scene, one person from inside the home began firing at them, striking a police officer in the face, authorities said.

A female family member was shot and another person was also shot or possibly hit by shrapnel, police added.

The Arcadia Police Department said due to the severity of the incident, they requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

At least one person has been taken into custody - it's unclear if it's the barricaded suspect.

The suspect has made contact with law enforcement over the phone as authorities are looking to defuse the situation.

Fox LA reported the victims were transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. The identity of the officer who was shot was not immediately released.

The Arcadia Police Department said the officer has been with them for six months and was with LASD for three years prior. He has since been upgraded to a stable condition.

This is a developing situation. Check back for additional updates.