Arcadia: Sir Philip Green 'must plug Arcadia pension hole'

Sir Philip Green with his wife Lady Cristina

Sir Philip Green and his family must plug a £350m hole in the pension fund of their retail giant Arcadia, the Work and Pensions Committee chair has said.

The Arcadia Group, which includes Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins, is on the brink of collapse.

It is expected to enter administration on Monday, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

The committee chair, Labour MP Stephen Timms, said: "This is a dreadful time for Arcadia staff to be worrying about their jobs and their pensions."

"Whatever happens to the group, the Green family must make good the deficit in the Arcadia pension fund," he said.

Mr Timms said he would raise the matter with the Pensions Regulator on Monday.

Sir Philip is chairman of the Arcadia group, while his wife, Lady Cristina Green, is the majority owner of its parent company Taveta Investments.

The couple are worth £930m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Arcadia's brands once dominated High Street fashion, but its chains have been hit hard by store closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the strength of online clothing retailers such as Boohoo and Asos.

The BBC understands Sir Philip is on his super-yacht Lionheart, which is docked in Monaco's harbour. He has so far declined requests for an interview.

A BBC reporter in the principality said there was no sign of Sir Philip on deck, but crew members were busy cleaning the 90m-long vessel.

Sir Philip's superyacht is docked in Monaco

Pensions consultant John Ralfe told the BBC that if Sir Philip chose to use his personal wealth to plug the hole in the Arcadia pension pot, that would ensure workers enrolled in the scheme receive their full pension.

But Mr Ralfe said even if the retail magnate did not do that - or if he writes a cheque that is substantially less than £350m - Arcadia workers should still receive most of their pension entitlement through the Pension Protection Fund.

Story continues

"The good news is the government has a lifeboat - the Pension Protection Fund - which is designed to make sure that people get compensation if their company goes bust," he said.

"The compensation they get isn't the full 100% of the pension promise they were expecting, but it's not far short."

There had been reports that Mike Ashley's Frasers Group was offering a £50m loan to help keep Arcadia afloat, but sources close to Arcadia said there would not be an 11th hour deal.