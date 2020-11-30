Arcadia: Topshop owner faces collapse within hours

·5 min read
Woman walks by Topshop
Woman walks by Topshop

Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia, which includes Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins, could face collapse within hours.

The company is likely to enter administration on Monday, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

Senior sources at the company told the BBC on Sunday they do not expect a last-minute rescue deal.

The group had been seeking extra cash to help it plug the gap from lost sales during the pandemic.

Billionaire Mike Ashley's Frasers Group wrote to Arcadia on Sunday saying it would offer an emergency loan of up to £50m to help with the group's short-term cash-flow problems.

"Our offer would allow you to retain employment for many thousands of your staff, reopen hundreds of stores when the current lockdown ends, and protect the financial positions of thousands of members in your pension schemes," a letter addressed to Arcadia Group executives, and seen by the BBC, said.

The letter also said that the Frasers Group would consider giving out the emergency cash on an unsecured basis - meaning Arcadia would not need to put up collateral, such as property, to guarantee it would be paid back.

However, the offer would be immediately withdrawn if the group, or any of its smaller brands, enters an insolvency process.

"We would urge you to carefully consider this offer," the letter said.

Coronavirus crisis

Earlier on Sunday, a senior source at Arcadia Group told the BBC's business editor Simon Jack: "If this was about £50m we could find that in five minutes."

The source added: "This is obviously a sad day, we tried to save it a year ago when £200m was put into the business and the pension fund, but it's impossible to operate now.

"You don't know when you'll be open, you don't know what stock to buy."

Questions over the future of Sir Philip's retail empire were raised on Friday, after it emerged talks he had been holding with potential lenders for a £30m loan had failed.

It was seeking extra cash as coronavirus had had "a material impact on trading" across its businesses, it said.

Its brands once dominated High Street fashion, but its chains have been hit hard by store closures.

Arcadia would be the biggest retail collapse of the pandemic. But even before coronavirus, Arcadia's best-known names were struggling against newer, online-only fashion retailers like Asos, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

Who is Sir Philip Green?

Retail tycoon Sir Philip bought Arcadia Group, which also includes brands such as Evans and Outfit, in 2002. His wife, Lady Cristina Green, is the majority owner of its parent company Taveta Investments.

Sir Philip Green and Lady Cristina Green
Sir Philip with his wife Lady Green are worth £930m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List

The couple are worth £930m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Much of their wealth is derived from a £1.2bn dividend payment Sir Philip took from Arcadia and paid to his wife in 2005. Since Lady Green is a resident in Monaco, it was paid to her tax-free.

In a colourful career, Sir Philip has been both lauded as the "King of the High Street" and branded the "unacceptable face of capitalism".

Read more about the businessman's journey here

Pensions impact

Adding to the uncertainty facing the thousands of Arcadia staff is an estimated £350m hole in the company's pension fund.

The chair of the Work and Pensions Committee Stephen Timms called on the Green family to plug the gap on Sunday.

"Whatever happens to the group, the Green family must make good the deficit in the Arcadia pension fund," the Labour MP said.

Mr Timms said he would raise the matter with the Pensions Regulator on Monday.

Pensions consultant John Ralfe told the BBC that if Sir Philip did use his personal wealth to plug the hole in the Arcadia pension pot, that would ensure workers enrolled in the scheme receive their full pension.

But Mr Ralfe said even if the retail magnate did not do that - or if he writes a cheque that is substantially less than £350m - Arcadia workers should still receive the majority of their pension entitlement through the Pension Protection Fund.

Sir Philip previously faced controversy for selling off BHS, the former department store chain, for £1 to high-profile businessman Dominic Chappell. The following year, BHS went bust with the loss of 11,000 jobs and a pension deficit of £571m.

He reached a deal with the Pensions Regulator to inject £363m into that scheme.

Mr Ralfe has said though that Sir Philip seemed to have "learnt his lesson" from the scandal.

In a deal with the Pensions Regulator in 2019, Lady Green agreed to add £100m into its two pension schemes over three years. The wider group also said it would inject £75m, although it paused payments in March for six months due to difficulties stemming from the pandemic.

Retail woes

The collapse of Arcadia could also have a knock-on effect on Debenhams. It could scupper a potential sale of the department store chain to JD Sports.

Arcadia is the biggest concession in Debenhams, accounting for about £75m of sales.

JD Sports had been closing in on a rescue deal to buy the chain, which is currently in administration for the second time in a year. It has already cut about 6,500 jobs since May.

Debenhams now has about 12,000 employees across 124 stores.

A shop assistant adjusts a window display in Debenhams in front of a sale sign
There are fears Arcadia's expected collapse could affect the future of Debenhams

According to a source close to the JD Sports, the appointment of administrators to Arcadia would give the company "more to think about".

A final decision is expected within days.

Arcadia Group and Debenhams are far from the only recent casualties in the retail sector.

On Friday, menswear retailer Moss Bros launched a restructuring of its business after it said trading had been "severely impacted" by Covid-19. It hired auditors to prepare for the company voluntary arrangement earlier in 2020.

Fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger were also placed into administration after owner Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group failed to find a buyer.

Latest Stories

  • Trump said world leaders complained to him about the election results — but most of them have already congratulated Biden

    Even world leaders who have previously allied with Trump — including UK's Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu — have congratulated Biden.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Letters to the Editor: Most Catholics don't care what bishops say about Joe Biden

    Ever out of step with the Catholic laity, bishops are considering denying Joe Biden communion. That would be a huge mistake.

  • Trump was ‘muttering, I won, I won, like ‘Mad King George’ after election defeat, report says

    President ‘scrambled for an escape hatch from reality’ according to The Washington Post

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wives succeed in freezing £4.5 million of his assets

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal against his rape and assault convictions has been hampered after the disgraced former movie mogul's two ex-wives reportedly froze £4.5 million of his remaining assets. Weinstein, who was given a 23-year jail term at a court hearing in New York in March after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is allegedly no longer able to pay the lawyers working on his appeal. Weinstein's two ex-wives, Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004, and Georgina Chapman, a British fashion designer who left the producer after assault allegations against him emerged in 2017, have reportedly taken legal action to freeze his accounts. According to the Daily Mail, the pair filed a motion in April raising concerns over the state of Weinstein's finances and provided evidence in July in the form of private jet receipts and expenses related to his criminal trial. The two women also reportedly provided the court with evidence of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account as well as proof of insurance fees he was set to collect.

  • Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

    When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30,000. No country can report exact numbers on the spread of the disease since many asymptomatic cases go undetected, but the previous way of counting made Turkey look relatively well-off in international comparisons, with daily new cases far below those reported in European countries including Italy, Britain and France.

  • Jill Biden, Joe's chief protector, to step up as first lady

    “No,” Jill Biden, then clad in a bikini, wrote in Sharpie across her stomach and then marched through a strategy session in which advisers were trying to talk her husband into challenging Republican President George W. Bush. Protecting Joe stands out among Jill Biden's many roles over their 43-year marriage, as her husband's career moved him from the Senate to the presidential campaign trail and the White House as President Barack Obama's vice president. Now, with her husband on the brink of becoming the 46th president, Jill Biden is about to become first lady and put her own stamp on a position that traditionally is viewed as a model of American womanhood — whether that means hewing to old ways or finding new, activist ones, in the manner of Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, for example.

  • Trump wanted to file 'one big, beautiful lawsuit' claiming election fraud, but says his lawyers told him he didn't have legal standing

    "What kind of a court system is this?" the president said he asked when his lawyers told him he didn't have the legal ground to file such a suit.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Ethiopian military retakes Tigray, says PM, but explosions reported in Eritrean capital

    Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared military operations in the country’s northern Tigray region “completed’ and claimed that his federal forces had captured the crucial regional capital of Mekele. Due to an almost complete communications black out in Tigray, it was impossible to independently verify his statement. The announcement on Saturday night came just hours before at least six rockets from northern Tigray hit Eritrea, according to diplomats, suggesting the prime minister's claims were premature. Catastrophic fighting was expected over the weekend in Mekele when the Ethiopian army said it was surrounding the city of half a million people with tanks and artillery and warned civilians to stay inside. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff visited government-run Ayder Referral Hospital yesterday, where they said approximately 80 per cent of patients were suffering from trauma injuries and basic supplies were dwindling. "The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers, and even gloves," said Maria Soledad, ICRC’s head of operations in Ethiopia. It is thought that forces loyal to the powerful regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), may have tactically retreated into the nearby mountains days ago to avoid heavy clashes. The TPLF is thought to command as many as 200,000 fighters, some of whom fought in the bloody Eritrea-Ethiopia war from 1998 to 2000. Because of these old hostilities with neighbouring Eritrea, Tigray is home to some of the largest stores of weapons in the country. The US embassy in the Eritrean capital Asmara reported early Sunday “six explosions” caused by rockets from Tigray region had occurred in the city “at about 10:13 pm” on Saturday night. The strikes marked the third time that Asmara has been shot at since fighting began on November 4. The TPLF has only claimed responsibility for the first rocket attack two weeks ago but has frequently accused Eritrea of siding with Ethiopian federal forces. Eritrea, Africa’s most totalitarian state, has not commented on the strikes. The conflict began when Mr Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced that he was sending federal troops into Tigray in response to attacks by pro-TPLF forces on national army camps. The move marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before anti-government protests swept Mr Abiy to office in 2018. Thousands have died in the conflict so far, with tens of thousands of refugees streaming across the border into Sudan. Each side has accused the other of grave crimes and mass killings.

  • Armenians rally for soldiers missing in Karabakh fighting

    A thousand people took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday demanding the authorities take action to find soldiers missing in recent fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • Biden names Jen Psaki as White House press secretary as part of all female communications team

    Joe Biden has hired an all-female communications team for his administration, including naming veteran Democratic spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary. Ms Psaki will be one of seven women to fill the upper ranks of Mr Biden’s communications team, making it the first of its kind where all top aides tasked with speaking for a presidential administration will be female. “Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in,” Ms Psaki tweeted on Sunday following the announcement.

  • Former head of U.S. election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'

    The top U.S. cybersecurity official fired by Republican President Donald Trump for saying the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history said on Friday voter fraud allegations made by Trump and his allies are "farcical". Chris Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the CBS 60 Minutes program that allegations of U.S. voting machines being manipulated by foreign countries were baseless. Sidney Powell, a Trump attorney cut loose by the Trump legal team this week, had put forward a conspiracy theory that election systems created in Venezuela at the behest of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez helped tip the U.S. election to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Mexico charges ex-security chief who faces trial in US

    Mexican officials said Sunday they want to prosecute former security chief Genaro Gará Luna in his own country, despite the fact he faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang. The action follows a U.S. decision to drop charges against another former top Mexican official accused of drug links, ex-Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos, and leave any prosecution up to Mexico. A federal official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Attorney General's Office had issued an arrest warrant on Friday for former Public Security Secretary García Luna and that officials “are assessing the viability of starting an extradition process.”

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.