Is Arcadis (AMS:ARCAD) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Arcadis NV (AMS:ARCAD) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Arcadis Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Arcadis had €614.9m of debt in June 2019, down from €718.3m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €232.2m, its net debt is less, at about €382.6m.

A Look At Arcadis's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Arcadis had liabilities of €1.15b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €856.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €232.2m as well as receivables valued at €1.18b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €593.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Arcadis has a market capitalization of €1.65b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Arcadis's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.6 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.4 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We saw Arcadis grow its EBIT by 10.0% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Arcadis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.