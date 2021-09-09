Arcane Crypto Places First Bitcoin Mining Rig Order

BeInCrypto –

Full-service digital finance platform Arcane Crypto has announced its first purchase of bitcoin mining equipment via subsidiary Arcane Green Data Services.

Arcane Green Data Services was created to produce and supply the raw processing power needed for a cryptocurrency mining operation. Meanwhile, the other entities within Arcane Crypto will handle how to best use that processing power optimally. This includes choosing the right mining equipment and arrangement.

The team chose to go with Antminer s19 Pro (110 TH/s) mining machines — 352 of them to be exact. When operational, the 352 mining rigs represent a total of 38,720 terra hashes and cost Arcane Crypto around $4 million to purchase according to the press release.

