Arcane Crypto Places First Bitcoin Mining Rig Order

Matthew De Saro

BeInCrypto –

Full-service digital finance platform Arcane Crypto has announced its first purchase of bitcoin mining equipment via subsidiary Arcane Green Data Services.

Arcane Green Data Services was created to produce and supply the raw processing power needed for a cryptocurrency mining operation. Meanwhile, the other entities within Arcane Crypto will handle how to best use that processing power optimally. This includes choosing the right mining equipment and arrangement.

The team chose to go with Antminer s19 Pro (110 TH/s) mining machines — 352 of them to be exact. When operational, the 352 mining rigs represent a total of 38,720 terra hashes and cost Arcane Crypto around $4 million to purchase according to the press release.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fake pro-China accounts tried to push Americans to attend anti-racism protests

    On Wednesday, security researchers from Google and cybersecurity firm Mandiant disclosed that a network of fake pro-China social media accounts tried to mobilize Americans to attend anti-racism protests in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc to ensure they implement new rules for the sector. It also said it would crack down on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry. Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week in a tighter set of regulations for gaming https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 as it looks to strengthen control over sectors of its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 such as tech, education and property.

  • Is The Ethereum Correction Over?

    It looked like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was going to crash into a wall of sellers... and it sure did. It's undergoing a significant correction, but there’s a chance the sell-off may be over, at least for now. The $3,350 level was important resistance in August. Now it may become a support level and this could put a floor under the price. See Also: Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out By Regulator For Promoting Ethereum Knock-Off To Instagram Followers This is because many of the investors who sold at $3

  • Shiba Inu Retreats Amid Broad Weakness In Crypto Markets

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.000007.

  • China Tells Gaming Firms to End ‘Solitary’ Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dived as much as 6.7%, on track for its biggest fall since July, while smaller rival Netease fell as much as 7.7%.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Adm

  • It’s an Altcoin Season: Solana and Others Shoot Up

    Altcoins -- cryptos that are not Bitcoin -- are seeing their prices shooting up due to a confluence of factors and some of them are notably rising. See: Ethereum Competitor Solana Achieves $38...

  • For The First Time, Composable Finance Enables Participation In Parachain Crowdloans with Stablecoins

    Composable Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure project aiming to improve financial applications on the blockchain, has announced its acceptance of stablecoins into its crowdloan. This is a major development in the space, as it marks the first time that users can contribute stablecoins into a crowdloan for a parachain, instead of having to purchase and deposit Kusama. Parachains are an increasingly sought-after tool in DeFi. These project-specific blockchains run parallel to ea

  • Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

    A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term. The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000. "As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

  • What is malware — and how can you protect yourself from it?

    Malware is one of the biggest threats to the security of your computer, according to the FTC. Here's exactly what it is — and how to protect yourself.

  • Senator Warren urges Amazon to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

    The senator says products promoting mistruths about the coronavirus and vaccines still appear in search results.

  • Inside the response to the massive Russian SolarWinds hack

    Seizing upon a flaw in software from SolarWinds, Russian hackers spent months leisurely probing the computer systems of dozens of businesses and government agencies. By contrast, when the intrusion was detected, tech companies and government agencies had to scramble to close the hole, assess damage and try to learn techniques to block future attacks.Between the lines: Fresh details on how Microsoft, SolarWinds, GoDaddy and various government agencies managed the response to last winter's massive

  • Is ExpressVPN right for you?

    ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPNs on the market. Our ExpressVPN review will help you compare costs, services, functions and much more.

  • Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children

    Chinese regulators on Wednesday summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase Inc. and urged them to protect the physical and mental health of children, state media reported. The companies were instructed by regulators including the National Press and Publication Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China to strictly abide by new restrictions on gaming time for minors and prohibit “harmful” game content, such as violence or portrayal of “sissy” men, Xinhua News Agency reported.

  • New pilots from Microsoft Ads and the secret to happiness at work; Wednesday’s daily brief

    Plus, B2B tech finally sees the SEO light Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • How Snowflake Is Capitalizing on a Blizzard of Data

    Snowflake has a large addressable market, and its unique offering could allow it to make the most of the data storage transformation.

  • It’s Cardigan Dress Weather, Shop Our Favorites

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Analyst Report: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise was spun out of Hewlett Packard Inc. (now known as HP Inc.) in November 2015. Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides core IT gear including high-performance computing and mission critical servers; industry standard servers; storage and networking gear; and financing services. In 2017, HPE spun off its IT outsourcing, BPO, and applications services unit and its noncore software business. Niche acquisitions include Nimble (all-flash storage), SimpliVity (converged infrastructure), and Cray (super-computing).

  • Binance developing BSC to AVAX bridge

    Binance is developing a bridge that will allow AVAX holders to deposit and withdraw their tokens directly to their Metamask or Web3 wallet.

  • Openreach axes connection fees for low-income homes

    The network provider will not charge firms for connecting unwaged universal credit claimants.

  • How to Spot a Crypto Scam

    Fraudsters are everywhere in the cryptocurrency world. Learn how to keep them well away from your funds.