Do ArcBest's (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

View our latest analysis for ArcBest

ArcBest's Improving Profits

In the last three years ArcBest's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, ArcBest's EPS shot from US$6.74 to US$13.37, over the last year. Year on year growth of 98% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of ArcBest shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.8% to 8.2% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for ArcBest.

Are ArcBest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that ArcBest insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$57m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Is ArcBest Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ArcBest's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering ArcBest for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - ArcBest has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

    A major energy company that pledged to sell its interests in Russia has yet to do so.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines

    Boeing could be close to a major win over rival Airbus amid reports of a big 787 Dreamliner order by United Airlines.

  • 11 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best aggressive stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more aggressive stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now. Aggressive stocks are high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that can provide investors with strong returns. Growth stocks offer a substantially higher growth […]

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have each proven themselves as excellent growth stocks, with their share prices seeing triple-digit growth in the last five years despite declines this year. As the most valuable company in the world by market cap, it's hard to argue against investing in Apple. For instance, people who buy an iPhone are more likely to choose Apple again when looking for a laptop, smartwatch, or tablet in the future, thanks to the effortless connectivity between its products.

  • Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Casinos Changing Ownership

    When people think of the players that dominate the Las Vegas Strip, their thoughts generally turn to Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International , which dominate the south and central parts of the Strip. Caesars owns its namesake Caesars Palace, Harrah's, Planet Hollywood, the Cromwell, the Flamingo, Bally's (soon to be Horsehoe), the Linq, and Paris Las Vegas. After that, thoughts turn to other players like Wynn Resorts , the brand new Resorts World International, and the Venetian, which is operated by Apollo Global Management .

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman and Kevin O’Leary think FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried is telling ‘the truth’ about being unaware of major problems at his failed crypto exchange

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried defended himself Wednesday against fraud accusations in an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    From the end of the Great Recession to the end of 2021, the broad-based S&P 500 index rocketed 600% higher, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 did even better, returning some 1,250% over that time frame. Rather than using what won yesterday, investors need to fortify their portfolio for the recession that may come tomorrow, and there's no better way to do that than with dividend stocks. Between 1930 and 2021, dividend stocks have never had a decade when they had negative returns, something even the S&P 500 itself can't say.

  • 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in December

    The marijuana industry composite, the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF, is down by more than 50% this year so far. Cannabis stock investors are on the lookout for better times, not to mention the next big stock to invest in. Given that marijuana legalization is far from guaranteed in the near term, investing in the largest and most profitable pure-play companies might not be the most successful strategy.

  • Denver-area certificates of deposit are yielding 'unheard of' rates, Colorado bankers say

    Colorado's most prominent banks are advertising certificates of deposit with a 3% annual return on investment.

  • Mohamed El-Erian paints markets as fixated on a 'dynamite' rate-hike slowdown by the Fed as he imagines a heart-to-heart between the two

    Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has imagined a heart-to-heart between financial markets and Fed boss Jerome Powell to show the missed messages and risks.

  • ‘It has been a nearly continuous plunge.’ My accounts are down 13% this year, but my financial adviser hasn’t made a single adjustment — and is still taking his 1%. Do I even need him anymore?

    Question: I have heard it a thousand times: “People make more money with a financial advisor, don’t lock in your losses, stay invested,” etc. So I started with a financial adviser at a national firm in March. It has been a nearly continuous plunge of my savings, with a 13% loss in my portfolio, and yet not one adjustment has happened. If you have a portfolio that’s 50% stocks and 50% bonds, and you’re only down 13%, that means you’ve done fairly well, explains Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • 12 Safest Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safest stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Safest Stocks To Invest In. The stock market outlook for 2023 is rather dismal as per the majority of Wall Street analysts. According to Deutsche Bank, global stocks are forecasted […]

  • Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 93% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) by projecting its future...

  • With more than 700 million views on TikTok, ‘cash-stuffing’ is one of the hottest money trends among the Gen Z set. But pros say this ‘effective’ strategy can be lucrative for millions of others too.

    Thanks to a mild obsession with so-called “cash stuffing” — which has racked up more than 700 million views on TikTok — Gen Z has made an old-school money hack a viral sensation. Cash stuffing is a technique that encourages people to pay for things with cash, and as a result, they should end up saving more of their money. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is: Cash stuffing mimics a strategy used by Dave Ramsey, known as the envelope system.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most popular marijuana companies in Canada. Below, I'll look at how much a $1,000 investment in Aurora four years ago would be worth today and how the stock's returns compare with some of its peers. Today Aurora trades on the Nasdaq, but its first major U.S. exchange listing was on the NYSE.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House Seat