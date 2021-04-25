Arcelik AS Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Arcelik AS (OTCPK:ACKAY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.6325 per share and the market cap of $2.5 billion, Arcelik AS stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Arcelik AS is shown in the chart below.





Because Arcelik AS is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 25.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.95% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Arcelik AS has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.70, which which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Arcelik AS is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Arcelik AS is fair. This is the debt and cash of Arcelik AS over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Arcelik AS has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.9 billion and earnings of $2.511 a share. Its operating margin of 8.45% better than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Arcelik AS's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Arcelik AS over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Arcelik AS is 25.2%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 46.5%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Arcelik AS's ROIC was 11.78, while its WACC came in at 7.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Arcelik AS is shown below:

To conclude, Arcelik AS (OTCPK:ACKAY, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Arcelik AS stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

