ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel Fairclough: Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to ArcelorMittal's Third Quarter Analyst and Investor Call. This is Daniel Fairclough from the ArcelorMittal Investor Relations team. I'm joined on this call by our CFO, Genuino Christino. Before I hand over to Genuino, I would like to mention a few housekeeping items. Firstly, I want to refer everybody to the disclaimers that are on Slide 2 of the results presentation that we published on our website this morning. I'd also like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and it's scheduled to last up to 45 minutes. Finally, if you would like to ask a question, then please do press star one on your telephone keypad, and we will answer the questions in the order in which they received. With that, I would like to hand over the call to Genuino for some opening remarks.

Genuino Christino : Thank you, Daniel, and thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. I will make some very brief remarks before we move to your questions. I have basically three main points to make. Firstly, on the current market situation. So, real demand headwinds are being exacerbated by destocking through the value chain. The destocking impact on the apparent demand is very significant, but we know from experience that it won't last. This gives us confidence that the apparent demand conditions will improve once the destocking phase reaches maturity. My second point is on our response. We are responding effectively by adapting our capacity for quarter four and reducing fixed costs on the impacted tonnes. At current spot levels, variable costs and by that, I mean, raw materials and energy on a per tonne basis are expected to decline in Q4.

The improvements we have made in recent periods are being tested by this difficult market environment, but results should demonstrate that our business is stronger and more resilient. My final point is on the outlook. Significant cash has been allocated to working capital investment in recent quarters. This is now at peak, we believe, and the expected working capital unwind should support free cash flow in a lower EBITDA environment. Our balance sheet strength and expectation of consistently positive free cash flow underpin the continued execution of our strategy to grow and develop the business to be a safe leader in low carbon and steel and capture the growth opportunities in faster growing markets. With that brief opening, we are now ready, Daniel to take the questions.

A - Daniel Fairclough: Great. Thank you, Genuino. We will take that for the first question, please, from Alain at Morgan Stanley.

Alain Gabriel: Thanks, Daniel. Hi, Genuino. Thank you. Two questions from my side. The first one is on the profit bridges for Q4. So besides the price indicators that we can see on our screens, what are the less obvious moving parts that we need to consider if we're thinking about the EBITDA bridges into next quarter? And perhaps an overview by division would be most helpful. That's my first question. Thank you.

Genuino Christino : Thank you, Alain. Alain, I think as I see quarter four right now, we're going to continue to see, to some extent, some of the same factors that we saw in quarter three. Probably the most important aspect of the quarter will be the destocking that we expect will continue and probably accelerate. As a result, we will continue to see shipments being at the reduced levels that we saw in quarter three. On a divisional basis, we should be slightly lower in Europe and not really much, but slightly low in Europe. And in the other divisions, my expectation is that we're going to be relatively flat, which I think it's a good sign. So prices, we know spot prices have declined during the quarter. It will impact our realized prices in quarter four.

But more on the positive side, of course, raw materials are also coming down. We saw iron ore prices down. We saw our coking price is quite significantly down during quarter three. And in Europe, as we know, energy prices have come down quite significantly from big levels that we saw in August. So that should help profitability, of course, in Q4. And then, of course, we have to see what happens beyond that. It has been very volatile. We have seen, as you know, price is reaching at big levels. Yes, price is more than €350 per megawatt. And during a few days recently, we saw prices as low as €7. So we'll see. But we have a combination of destocking impacting the apparent steel demand. And I would also like to say that in Europe, the real demand up to Q3 has actually been okay, has not really been the problem.

The problem has really been the destock that really started in Q3, and we expect to accelerate in Q4. I will stop here and see if you have any follow-ups.

