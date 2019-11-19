ArcelorMittal's Essar Steel Buyout Receives Final Clearance

ArcelorMittal MT recently announced that the Indian supreme court has unconditionally approved ArcelorMittal India Private Limited’s (AMIPL) resolution plan for Essar Steel India Limited. Notably, the court’s approval of the resolution plan was the final step required in Essar Steel’s corporate insolvency process.



The company now expects the transaction to complete before the end of 2019. Following the completion of the transaction, ArcelorMittal and its partner — Nippon Steel Corporation — will jointly own and operate Essar Steel.



ArcelorMittal believes that Essar Steel provides it an opportunity to enter the high-growth Indian steel market. Moreover, Essar Steel is expected to add significant strategic value to the group’s business.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have moved up 1% in the past six months against the industry’s 1.1% decline.





On the basis of year-to-date growth and the current economic outlook, ArcelorMittal revised expectations for global apparent steel consumption (ASC) growth for 2019. It now sees global ASC to increase in the range of 0.5-1% compared with 0.5-1.5% growth expected earlier.



In the United States, the company expects ASC to contract by 0.5-1% compared with prior range of flat to 1% growth. Healthy growth in non-residential construction demand is likely to be offset by ongoing weakness in automotive demand and a slowdown in machinery demand.



In Europe, ongoing automotive demand weakness and slowing construction is expected to dent ASC growth. These factors are expected to contract ASC by up to 3% compared with prior view of 1-2% decline.



In Brazil, ASC is expected to rise 0.5-1%, down from 1.5-2.5% growth expected earlier. In China, the company expects overall ASC to grow 1.5% to 2%, up from 0.5% to 1.5% expected earlier. Real estate demand is expected to drive the upside.



The company now expects to witness stable steel shipments in 2019 on a year-over-year basis. Capital expenditure guidance for the year has been trimmed to $3.5 billion for 2019 compared with $3.8 billion expected earlier.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus More

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kirkland Lake Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 96.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 154.4% in the past year.



Franco-Nevada has projected earnings growth rate of 44.9% for 2019. The company’s shares have rallied 46.8% in a year.



Agnico Eagle has an estimated earnings growth rate of 168.6% for the current year. Its shares have moved up 65.4% in the past year.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research