Arch Coal (ARCH) Q4 Earnings Beat on Coking Coal Sales Growth

Arch Coal Inc. ARCH delivered fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings of $4.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 by 35.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Total Revenues



Total revenues in the reported quarter were $650.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558 million by 16.6%. The reported revenues also improved 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Segment Details



In the Metallurgical segment, the company sold 2.1 million tons of coal compared with 1.8 million tons in the prior-year quarter. The company recorded cash margins of $46.69 per ton compared with $31.32 in the year-ago quarter, owing to higher selling price of coal.



During the quarter, Powder River Basin segment’s cash margin per ton was down 20.8% year over year. The company sold 19.5 million tons, in line with the year-ago quarter.



In the Other Thermal segment, the company posted a cash margin of $6.3 per ton compared with $10.55 in the year-ago quarter.

Arch Coal Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arch Coal Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Arch Coal Inc. Quote

Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31 2018 were $264.9 million compared with $273.4 million at 2017-end.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2018 was $300.2 million compared with $310.1 million at the end of 2017.



Cash provided from operating activities in 2018 was $417.9 million compared with $396.5 million a year ago.



Arch Coal continues to increase its shareholders’ value through dividends and share repurchases. The company returned nearly $640 million to its shareholders via share buybacks and dividends over the course of last seven quarters.



Guidance



Arch Coal expects thermal coal sales volume guidance for 2019 within 80-85 million tons. It reaffirmed coking coal volume guidance in the range of 6.6-7 million tons.



Zacks Rank



Arch Coal sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Releases



Peabody Energy Corp. BTU announced fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of 88 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 29.4%.



CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s CCR fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings of 59 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.



CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX delivered fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 85.5%.



Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, wouldn't you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



From more than 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank, these 10 were picked by a process that consistently beats the market. Even during 2018 while the market dropped -5.2%, our Top 10s were up well into double-digits. And during bullish 2012 – 2017, they soared far above the market's +126.3%, reaching +181.9%.



This year, the portfolio features a player that thrives on volatility, an AI comer, and a dynamic tech company that helps doctors deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs.



See Stocks Today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report



CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research