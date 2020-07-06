Arch Resources Issues $53.1 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds

Proceeds will fund ongoing buildout of transformational growth project at Leer South

Transaction is more than 10 times oversubscribed

Results in a highly competitive interest rate of 5.00 percent

ST. LOUIS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) announced today that it has issued $53.1 million of bonds in the U.S. tax-exempt market through the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. The bonds are subject to a mandatory tender for purchase by the company on July 1, 2025. The proceeds will be used to fund a portion of the ongoing construction of the world-class Leer South mine in Barbour County, West Virginia, which is expected to commence longwall production in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased with the success of this offering, and appreciate the market's strong expression of confidence in Arch Resources and its long-term outlook for value creation and growth," said Matthew C. Giljum, Arch's chief financial officer. "The proceeds from this bond offering will support the ongoing build-out of Leer South – which we view as the premier growth project in the global metallurgical space – while helping to ensure that we maintain ample liquidity during the current period of market uncertainty."

The transaction was more than 10 times oversubscribed, with orders in excess of $560 million, resulting in a highly competitive fixed interest rate of 5.00 percent. Arch Resources is the primary obligor on the secured bonds, with substantially all of its significant subsidiaries acting as guarantors.

In keeping with the requirements of the tax-exempt issuance, proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the construction of the mine's preparation plant and other facilities associated with waste management. Arch received approximately $30 million of cash upon closing – reflecting the amount of qualified expenditures already completed – and will receive the remainder over the next several quarters as work continues.

"We appreciate the vision and support of Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority in facilitating this highly successful issuance, and we look forward to a strong continued partnership with the state as we drive forward with the buildout," Giljum said. "In addition to its pivotal role in Arch's future plans, Leer South will serve as a cornerstone of the northern West Virginia economy for decades to come – providing permanent, well-paying jobs to more than 500 West Virginians and supporting countless other regional businesses and their employees as well."

The total development cost for Leer South is projected to be $360 million to $390 million, representing one of the largest investments in the State of West Virginia in recent years. The mine development process is currently supporting an estimated 1,800 temporary jobs related to the construction of facilities and infrastructure, the sourcing of equipment, and the provision of critical services. "Our ability to continue to drive forward with this project even in today's challenging market environment is a powerful differentiator for Arch and a highly positive development for the State of West Virginia's economy," Giljum said.

With this offering and the equipment financing facility completed in March 2020, Arch has secured more than $107 million in financing for the Leer South project in recent months, at an average interest rate of just over 5.6 percent.