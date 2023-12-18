New arch section for this Peoria bridge is about to be installed. Here's what we know

The arch section of the new eastbound McClugage Bridge in Peoria will be moved from its assembly area and lowered into place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, weather permitting.

The section will be floated to the bridge piers at about 7 a.m., the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release. Once near the piers, cables and winches will be used to position the 7-million-pound arch section.

The 652-feet-long, 130-feet-high section will then be lowered into place and the temporary towers that support the arch will be removed. The entire process will take up to 24 hours, IDOT said.

During the work, no vessels will be allowed on the river within a 1.5-mile zone. The use of drones over the work area is prohibited.

The bridge carries U.S. Route 150 over the Illinois River.

Progress can be viewed live from the Journal Star's BridgeCam throughout the day.

When will the new McClugage Bridge open?

The new bridge is expected to open to traffic late next summer or in early autumn of 2024.

The new span will feature three lanes of traffic, two wide shoulders, a distinctive arch, and a multiuse path for walkers and bikers with a viewing area.

