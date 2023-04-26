Archaeologists in Cambridge dig up future police station site

Archaeologists have begun digging up a field in Cambridge ahead of building work on a new police station.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has planning permission for the new hub.

Evidence revealed the land was occupied in the Roman, Iron and Bronze Ages and Archaeological Research Services has started exploratory work.

The company's head of field archaeology, Jim Brown, said digs at neighbouring developments showed a "great deal of past activity".

"We're eager to start uncovering what lies beneath the soil," he said.

South Cambridgeshire District Council granted planning permission for the building, beside the Milton park and ride, in March 2021.

The force said it would replace the outdated Parkside Police Station in the city centre and would include "enhanced facilities" for responding to "complex" crimes.

It is expected to include 24 custody cells, rather than 12, and better road access to enable faster police responses.

The constabulary said it was still considering options for a new police station and enquiry office in the city centre.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk