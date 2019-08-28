Archaeologists discover site of largest ever child sacrifice in Peru

A group of archaeologists discovered the remains of 227 children offered in a ritual of the pre-Columbian culture Chimu - AFP

The bodies of 227 children have been unearthed from a mass grave in Peru, in what experts are saying is the largest ever discovery of sacrificed children.

Archaeologists understand that the children, who were all aged between four and 14, had been killed around 500 years ago in a ritual to honour the Chimu culture’s gods.

According to the chief archaeologist Feren Castillo, the children showed signs of being killed during wet weather, probably in an attempt to “appease the El Nino phenomenon”.

The weather phenomenon, which occurs when the Pacific ocean warms significantly, has had devastating effects in the region. Archaeologists say that they found the children facing the sea.

The team has been digging at the sacrificial site in Huanchaco, a beachside tourist town north of Lima, since last year.

The remains were uncovered by archaeologists in the Pampa La Cruz sector in Huanchaco Credit: LUIS PUELL/AFP/Getty Images More

“This is the biggest site where the remains of sacrificed children have been found,” Castillo told AFP.

“It’s uncontrollable, this thing with the children. Wherever you dig, there’s another one,” he added.

As many as 1,400 child sacrifices are thought to have happened in the town of Huanchaco during the time of the Chimu civilisation, which prospered on the northern coast of Peru between the 12th and 15th centuries.

It is the biggest ever discovery of child sacrifice in the world Credit: LUIS PUELL/AFP/Getty Images More

The skeletons of 140 children who were also thought to have been sacrificed to calm El Nino were found in the Huanchaquito neighbourhood of the town in April 2018.

Just two months later a further 56 skeletons were unearthed in the nearby Pampa la Cruz neighbourhood.

A National Geographic investigation earlier this year found that those discovered in Huanchaco were not typical of Chimu burials.

Experts thought them likely to be systematic ritual killings because they all had a horizontal cut across the sternum, which they said was likely followed by the removal of the heart.