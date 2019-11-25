Archaeologists discovered a catacomb filled with mummified lion cubs, crocodiles, and cobras in an ancient Egyptian city of the dead

Khaled DesoukiI/AFP via Getty





On Saturday, a team of archaeologists unveiled an unprecedented finding from an ancient city of the dead in Saqqara, Egypt.

The researchers uncovered a 2,600-year-old cache of mummified animals, including cats, cobras, crocodiles, and the first-ever lion cubs.

While ancient Egyptians were well known for worshipping and mummifying animals, especially cats, mummified lions are extremely rare in the archaeological record.

About 2,600 years ago, two lion cubs were mummified and buried in an ancient city of the dead.

The cats' organs were removed, and the cubs' tiny, 3-foot-long bodies were dried out and wrapped in linens before being placed inside hieroglyph-laden wooden boxes.

These mummified cubs — the first ones ever found in the archaeological record — were part of an unprecedented finding in the necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt, south of modern-day Cairo. A team of archaeologists, led by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, unveiled the discovery on November 23.

"This is the first time [that a] complete mummy of a lion or lion cub" has been found in Egypt, Mostafa Waziri, the general secretary of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities and leader of the team that made the discovery, said in a press conference.

GettyImages lion cub mummy More

Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty

The finding also included 75 decorated wooden and bronze cat statues, mummified birds, crocodiles, cats, and cobras, as well as a mammoth mummified scarab beetle.

Mummified wildcats

The lion cubs were only eight months old when they were mummified and buried in the Saqqara necropolis. Some 20 smaller cats were also discovered at the site.

Alongside the two cubs were three other mummified wildcats. The archaeologists used CT scans to analyze the size and shape of the mummified animals' bones, according to the Ministry of Antiquities Facebook page, but the identity of the other wildcats remains a mystery.

"If it's a cheetah, a leopard, a lioness, a panther — whatever, it will be one of its kind," Waziri said. He added that the findings were likely dated to Egypt's 26th Dynasty, between 664 and 525 B.C.

GettyImages 1184126809 mummy cat More

Khaled DesoukiI/AFP via Getty

While mummified cats are common in the archaeological record — the ancient Egyptians worshipped cats, and kept them as pets that were later mummified and entombed with their owners — mummified lions are far rarer.

Only one other lion mummy has ever been found, according to Egypt's Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany. A French archaeological team discovered an adult lion skeleton in 2004, not far from the location of the two lion cubs in Saqqara.

GettyImages 1184126848 mummy cat More