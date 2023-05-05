Archaeologists examine possible hilltop powerbase

A brooch was among the finds made at Dumyat

A fort on a hill overlooking Stirling may have been a powerbase for a group of people who battled the Romans about 2,000 years ago.

Archaeologists are making the first significant examination of the site on Dumyat, the most westerly of the Ochil hills.

The hilltop was the location of an impressive complex with a central citadel featuring a roundhouse protected by ramparts and other defences.

Archaeologists believe it may have been a political centre of the Maiatai.

Archaeologists said Dumyat hillfort was shrouded in darkness in terms of what they know about it

The Maiatai fought the Romans following their invasion of Britain, and at one stage joined forces with another group - the Caledonii - to take on the invaders.

Roman historian Cassius Dio referenced the Maiatai in his writings in the 3rd Century.

University of Aberdeen's Northern Picts Project worked with Stirling Council archaeologist Murray Cook and volunteers on last month's dig.

Dr Gordon Noble, of the Northern Picts Project, said potentially important finds were made including pottery, a brooch and evidence of metal working.

The finds will be radiocarbon dated to determine how old they are.

Dr Noble said: "The hillfort was in a really prominent location, but it is a site shrouded in darkness in terms of what we know about it."

The investigation forms part of the wider Northern Picts Project, which has also carried out major excavations at Burghead in Moray and Bennachie in Aberdeenshire.