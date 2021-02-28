Archaeologists found the 'Lamborghini' of chariots preserved near Pompeii

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Pompei chariot
A view of a chariot that was found north of Pompeii. Pompei Archeological Park

  • Archaeologists found a preserved ceremonial chariot near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

  • Experts say it's not like anything found in Italy before and was likely used for ceremonies.

  • Pompeii was covered in volcanic ash in 79AD, meaning it stayed well preserved.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Archaeologists in Italy discovered a remarkably well-preserved ceremonial chariot near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

A statement on the Pompeii site's website called it an "exceptional discovery" because "it represents a unique find - which has no parallel in Italy thus far - in an excellent state of preservation."

The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD covered the city in volcanic ash, leaving it preserved and one of the world's most famous archaeological sites.

Massimo Osanna, the outgoing Director of the Archaeological Park, said in a statement that the chariot was likely used for festivities and parades or bringing a bride to her wedding rather than everyday use.

He said that this type of chariot "has never before emerged from Italian soil."

The chariot has four wheels and parts made of iron and decorations made of bronze, tin, and wood.

Pompei chariot
A detail of the decoration of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains. Parco Archeologico di Pompei via AP

It was first located on January 7, but the excavation took weeks because the materials were fragile.

It "had miraculously been spared by both the collapse of the walls and ceiling of the room" that it was in and wasn't damaged by people building illegal tunnels at the site.

Experts cheered the discovery.

Eric Poehler, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who studies Pompeii, said he was "astounded," NPR reported.

"Many of the vehicles I'd written about before ... are your standard station wagon or vehicle for taking the kids to soccer. This is a Lamborghini. This is an outright fancy, fancy car."

Dario Franceschini, Italy's Culture Minister, said Pompeii "continues to amaze us with its discoveries and it will do so for many years, with 20 hectares still to be dug up," the BBC reported.

Discoveries in Pompeii have given us glimpses into ancient life.

Archaeologists previously made discoveries like an ancient fast-food counter, giving new insight into how people lived.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • The World’s Oldest Woman Doesn’t Look Like You’ve Been Told

    Dave Einsel/GettyAlmost fifty years ago, on a Sunday morning in late November 1974, a team of archaeologists in Ethiopia unearthed a three-million-year-old skeleton of an ancient early human. The remains would turn out to be one of the most important fossils ever discovered. That night Donald Johanson, the paleoanthropologist who discovered the fossilized remains, played a cassette tape of the Beatles and as the group listened to the sound of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” reverberate through the campsite a colleague suggested that he name the female hominin Lucy. She represented a new species—Australopithecus afarensis—and a visit to almost any major natural history museum in the world will give you the opportunity to see an artist’s rendition of how she appeared in her own time.Visit more than one natural history museum or flip through a handful of scientific textbooks, however, and you’ll quickly notice how much disagreement there is about Lucy’s physical appearance. No one can agree on what Lucy or “AL 288-1” looked like. Why is that? In a new article on “Visual Depictions of Our Evolutionary Past,” published this week in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, a team of scientists from the University of Adelaide, Arizona State, the University of Zurich, and Howard University set out to discover why this is and to compile their own, scientifically grounded, reconstruction.The differences in the depictions of Lucy are not small and, as the authors of the study show, reflect ideological biases about the past. For example, the Creation Museum in Kentucky, which is run by Answers in Genesis, depicts Lucy as a knuckle dragging ape. This is despite the fact that, as Adam Benton has discussed, there is a broad consensus among scientists is that Lucy was a biped who walked on two feet. As the authors of the new study write, “the decision to reconstruct this specimen as a knuckle-walker is an obvious error” but it has significance for whether we see Lucy as important evidence about our ancestors or “just an ape.”Even in less extreme cases, there are considerable differences in the way that artistic reconstructions show Lucy’s ribcage, facial features, hair, and skin tone. As Karen Anderson has written in an important work, the problem is widespread in hominin reconstructions, which “often convey inaccurate scientific information.” Maciej Henneberg, one of the co-authors of the study, explained to The Daily Beast that depicting a hominin’s body and face involves the reconstruction both of hard tissues (bones and teeth) and of soft tissues (muscles, skin, guts, internal organs, etc). Along the way, numerous decisions have to be made and these decisions, Henneberg told me, substantially affect how people relate to the reconstructed specimen (be it Lucy or another example). Facial features are especially important in this process, Henneberg said, because “Humans communicate by looking at each other’s faces, so we pay a lot of attention to faces of others. Thus, the reconstruction of the face of an animal or a human ancestor gives important personal information - the ‘first impression’ of the reconstructed individual. Incorrectly performed reconstruction may change public opinion about the reconstructed fossil specimen, for example reconstructing the face of a sophisticated human like the Neanderthal (who used jewelry, cared for injured people, cooked food) using ape-like muscles and skin, makes him into a brute.”“To make matters worse,” the authors argue, “most hominin reconstructions…[are] presented without any rigorous empirical justifications.” Even when those involved in reconstruction describe how they based their reconstructions of facial features and body proportions “this research has never been formally verified nor published in any scientific literature.” Ryan Campbell, the lead author on the study said via email, that the variability in how museums and textbooks depict ancient hominins “has occurred as a result of a lack of effort from the scientific community to hold soft tissue reconstructions to the same level of scrutiny as peer-reviewed scientific research. Most reconstruction methods are unreliable or are not used in favor of artistic interpretation.” A museum visitor might think that they are seeing a rigorous piece of scientific reconstruction but often artistic sensibilities take center stage.An additional problem with depictions of our biological ancestors is the way that they tend to present evolution as a kind of inevitable linear progression towards a particular Eurocentric goal. Rudolph Zallinger’s famous March of Progress illustration, which was commissioned by Time-Life books in 1965, is a case in point. Not only does the series of images present the erroneous idea of linear progress that eliminates variety, the progression “from animal to ape, to ape-man to the so-called “Negroid race” and then to the “Caucasoid race”” is wildly Eurocentric and racist. The same problems, Campbell and his team write, are implicit in more recent treatments. They argue that John Gurche’s reconstructions at the Smithsonian present a similar “linear progression” from one genus to the next that ends with a photo of Gurche himself, a man of European ancestry. “Consider,” the authors ask “how young, would-be academics of minority groups feel as they are readily encountered by not just unscientifically substantiated material, but material that echoes a history of racist attitudes toward groups that look like them. One could understand how visual material of this sort can discourage interest in science.”In their own reconstruction, undertaken over 6 years as a collaboration between the scientists and Cuban-American artist Gabriel Vinas, clearly explains the group’s decision making process. Vinas explained to The Daily Beast “For the image showing Lucy and Taung, we produced it to highlight how different choices in surface treatment, color, and hair quantity can differ immensely based on the whims of practitioners or their expert consultants which can result in the kinds of inconsistencies we see all over the world regarding these features.”Rather than relying upon “intuitive” methods of reconstruction, which the team found “too imprecise” they inferred muscle proportions from previous studies. They are transparent about the gaps in our knowledge. As Vinas told me: “Lucy’s cranial bones are almost entirely missing … ‘putting a face’ quite literally to the celebrity-status skeleton can seem like a minor form of procedural trespassing; in a way, ‘a white lie’ that parents are comfortable telling their children.” In Vinas and the team’s facial reconstructions Lucy is reconstructed with bonobo-like features while the reconstructed Taung child (another well-known set of remains) is shown with skin tone “more similar to that of anatomically modern humans native to South Africa.” The rationale for the difference in skin tone, we are told, is that scientists do not have “an empirical method for reliably reconstructing” the melanin concentration in austalopithecines. Some scientists may disagree with details of these reconstructions, but at least they (and we) know why these choices were made. Vinas added, “to remain intellectually consistent, we must say that none of these models or images in this publication should be touted as representative of the actual appearances of those individuals regardless of how technically impressive they are.”The larger problem of bias, Diogo Rui of Howard University told me, is not unique to facial reconstruction. “Human evolution is plagued by the use of both art, and scientist biases, and societal prejudices. They can relate to sex, or to gender differences, or to racist ideas.” The depiction of “cave men” with sticks, for examples comes from baseless Hobbesian views about the brutishness of the past. Images of the invention of fire, stone tools, of cave painting, Rui added, only depict men as involved in these innovations. The assumption, he told me, is that women were “passive players.” Such educational reconstructions “are hugely important,” he said because “they are the most direct, efficient tool to perpetuate enculturation, and thus systemic misogyny and racism.” Rui and his co-authors acknowledge the important role played by museums in generating excitement about scientific work and the role of artists in producing images of the past. They note, however, that “unless there are clear plaques and context giving aids revealing that the body and its proportions are speculative” images have the potential to mislead the public.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teacher steps in after young student cries over zoom because she was hungry

    A young girl's desperate situation set off a wave of goodwill.

  • The Porsche 911 GT3 attracts American manual buyers

    There's a line that we have grown accustomed to hearing from automakers: We don't offer a manual transmission because the take rate is so low. Electric cars even outsold stick-shifts in 2019. According to BNN Bloomberg, Porsche spokesperson Luke Vandezande says America's take rate for the 6-speed manual GT3 is an astonishing 70%.

  • Man leaves TikTok dumbfounded with 'insane' home video discovery: 'I'm going to cry'

    A thrifting TikTok account reunited a 55-year-old with his family's lost VHS tape from 1989.

  • Toyota Supra Dodge Charger Hybrid Is A Nightmare

    Better have some eye soap nearby because you’re gonna need it…

  • How to Make Your Home Feel More Relaxing with 5 Simple Tricks

    The office. The gym. The WholeFoods parking lot on Sunday afternoon. Not every place in your life has to be a beacon of relaxation—but your home sure as heck should be. If your place has become more...

  • Arlington slaying suspect hoped to sit in on cops’ interview with man he coached on lie

    Police do not, as Dalvin Moore learned belatedly, routinely allow a homicide suspect to sit in the corner and observe as they question witnesses.

  • How Sweden's Royal Family Inherited the Stunning Cameo Parure from Napoleon's Wife

    Pieces believed to have once belonged to Empress Josephine of France, Napoleon Bonaparte's wife, are now in the Swedish royals' vaults.

  • NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked who is investigating him. Lawmakers say that's not good enough.

    The New York governor is facing sexual harassment accusations. But instead of asking the attorney general to investigate, he picked a former judge.

  • Watch The White Stripes’ 2001 ‘Hotel Yorba’ TV Performance

    The White Stripes shared a vintage performance of "Hotel Yorba" on Later… With Jools Holland from 2001, the first time they appeared on TV in the UK. It’s to celebrate the UK and Ireland release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits on vinyl and CD. This is one of many…

  • SNL gave Charlotte a nickname you’re not going to like in a sketch about LaMelo Ball

    Once LaMelo Ball wins NBA MVP, he’s going to create a monster that could take on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong.

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Costumes: Meet Grandpa Monster, Russian Doll, Black Swan and More (Photos)

    Fox is slowly revealing the contestants who will be competing on Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” including the one-eyed Porcupine, a truly alarming Piglet and something called Grandpa Monster. See below for you first looks at Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Russian Doll, and Black Swan, and check out the teaser above to catch glimpses of Piglet and Porcupine. Of course, there are still more costumes to come — but we don’t yet know how many. Fox revealed last week that it will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of 5 competitors (Groups A and B), and the seven costumes listed above are part of that 10-contestant lineup. Also Read: 'The Masked Singer': Surprise 'Wildcard' Contestants to Compete With Regulars on Season 5 But the broadcast network also said that throughout the season the show will be introducing “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars. “The Masked Singer” will return on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c and be immediately followed by the series premiere of the new Wayne Brady-hosted variety show “Game of Talents” at 9/8c. (In the fall, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 acted as the lead-in for “I Can See Your Voice,” which was renewed for Season 2 at Fox in January. The broadcast network has decided to slot “Game of Talents” in its place for this spring cycle.) Also Read: Spring TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos) As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 5, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated. Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. “The Masked Singer” is executive produced by James Breen, who serves as showrunner, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Cannon. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp and is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Fox Fox Fox Fox Fox Read original story ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Costumes: Meet Grandpa Monster, Russian Doll, Black Swan and More (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Round Up February

    This was a short month, but we've sell seen many impressive cars for sale!

  • 38 Photos Capturing the Day World War II Ended

    On May 8, 1945, Germany conceded World War II and the world celebrated.From Woman's Day

  • Dodge Challenger Rolls Hard In Snow

    This isn’t how it’s done…

  • Gordon Ramsay criticised for commenting on woman's teeth during 'Saturday Night Takeaway' game

    The celebrity chef is under fire on Twitter after making a 'humiliating' remark about a woman's teeth.

  • How The Great Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts

    Here's everything we know about the real-life and imagined characters in Hulu's irreverent take on Empress Catherine the Great.

  • The mystery of India’s ‘lake of skeletons’

    The remains of up to 800 people date back more than 1,000 years and they make a diverse group.